San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder David Vazquez on Loan from Philadelphia Union

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired midfielder David Vazquez on loan through 2025 with a permanent trade option from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and 2026.

"David is a high potential player who fits the way we want to play," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's creative in the final third, comfortable between the lines, and shown the ability to create with a final pass or shot. We're excited to bring him closer to home and provide him with an environment where he can continue to grow."

Vazquez, 19, joins SDFC after spending the past three years playing for the Philadelphia Union. He joined the Union academy in 2022 and made his professional debut for Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro on July 7, 2022, against Rochester New York FC. Over his time with Union II, Vazquez made 57 appearances (51 starts) and tallied 10 goals across all competitions.

This season, Vazquez made his senior debut for the Philadelphia Union first team, appearing in a U.S. Open Cup match against Indy Eleven on May 7, and making his MLS debut on June 29 against the Columbus Crew.

Internationally, Vazquez has represented the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels, earning 28 caps, 5 goals, and 6 assists across all competitions. His resume includes four appearances in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and five appearances in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Name: David Vazquez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 141 lbs.

Born: February 22, 2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Previous Club: Philadelphia Union

Pronunciation: DAH-veed VAHS-kehz







