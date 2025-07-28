CF Montréal Kick off Leagues Cup against Club León Tuesday at Stade Saputo

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal is set to begin its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a Phase One match against Liga MX side Club León at Stade Saputo this Tuesday at 7:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad will enter Leagues Cup following a 3-1 road win over the New England Revolution in its final MLS Regular Season match in the month of July. After conceding an early goal, forward Prince Owusu, defender Dante Sealy and midfielder Olger Escobar scored three unanswered goals for the Montrealers to give the Club a fourth road win of the season.

This will be a first-ever matchup between the two teams. The Bleu-Blanc-noir holds a 1-0-1 record against Liga MX clubs in the competition (five goals scored, four goals against). CF Montréal defeated Pumas UNAM in penalty kicks during Leagues Cup 2023 as both teams were tied at the end of regulation. Montreal's overall record in the competition is 1-3-1 (six goals scored, 11 goals against).

For its third edition, the tournament announced a new and enhanced format featuring 18 MLS clubs (the top nine teams from Eastern and Western Conferences during the 2024 MLS regular season) as well as the 18 Liga MX clubs. Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds. The new format of the competition will also feature exclusively interleague matches through the quarterfinals.

Phase One will see teams play three consecutive matches against interleague opponents but will compete in league-specific tables. The top four clubs from the MLS and Liga MX tables will qualify for the quarterfinals.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.