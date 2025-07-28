Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match at Subaru Park on October 23

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that Subaru Park will host the U.S. Women's National Team on Thursday, October 23, when the team takes on Portugal as part of the October FIFA window. The match, presented by AT&T, is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), and Westwood One Sports (radio).

The match will include a pregame retirement tribute for Alex Morgan, one of the most iconic players in U.S. Women's National Team history. Morgan will be honored at Subaru Park, the same venue where she scored the first of her 123 international goals on October 6, 2010, in a match against China PR. This match takes place just after the 15-year anniversary of that moment and marks her return for a retirement sendoff. The appearance will be the USWNT's ninth all-time visit to Subaru Park, where they remain unbeaten.

The October window continues with matches in East Hartford, Conn. on October 26 (vs. Portugal at 4 p.m. ET) and Kansas City, Mo. on October 29 (opponent TBA, 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT). The October 26 match will include a tribute to Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher, while the Kansas City match marks the team's debut at CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium for women's soccer in the U.S.

TICKETS

The presale for these matches will begin on Tuesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. local venue time and run to Friday, August 1 at 8 a.m. local venue time.

Tickets for all three matches will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Circle Insider members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.







