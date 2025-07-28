Atlanta United Exercises Buyout on Defender Luis Abram

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has exercised the buyout of a guaranteed contract on defender Luis Abram.

Per MLS rules, a club may buyout up to two players who have a Guaranteed Contract to free up the corresponding Salary Budget space each year. Such a buyout is at the club's expense and may apply to any mutually terminated contracted player or to a contract that remains in effect. Atlanta utilized one of the club's buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Abram. It used the other buyout on Derrick Etienne earlier this season.

"We want to thank Luis for his service to the club over the last three seasons and wish him well in his future endeavors," Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said.

Abram, 29, joined Atlanta United in January 2023 from Granada CF. During his two and a half seasons with the 5-Stripes, he played in 74 matches in all competitions, with 55 of those being starts. He made eight appearances in the postseason for Atlanta, including six starts.

Internationally, Abram has represented Peru with 46 caps and one goal scored. He most recently played in a FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifying match against Colombia in a 0-0 draw.

TRANSACTION: Atlanta United utilizes one of the club's buyouts of a guaranteed contract on defender Luis Abram. Atlanta has now utilized both of its available buyouts for the 2025 season.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 28, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (10): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^ Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb***, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (9): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (6): Leo Afonso, Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2

** On loan with Millonarios F.C.

*** On loan with Colorado Rapids

^ On loan from Getafe CF







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.