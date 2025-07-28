Sounders FC, Reign FC Ad RAVE Foundation Raise over 1.2 Million Dollars at this Year's Fundraising Gala, Celebrating the Clubs' Commitment to Build a Legacy of Free Play Across Washingt

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC, Reign FC and their charitable partner RAVE Foundation, celebrated their annual fundraising event, which raised over 1.2 million dollars in support of the clubs' commitment to build a legacy of free play across Washington State, with the target date of completion in time for FIFA World Cup 2026™. Presented by Delta Air Lines, RAVE's gala was held on Sunday, July 20 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in Renton, with more than 500 guests in attendance. Proceeds from the gala will support RAVE's mission to build small fields for free play and deliver programs that use soccer to inspire youth and strengthen communities across Washington.

Part of the proceeds from this year's fundraising event will be used to build Reign's first soccer mini-pitch in Western Washington at Star Lake Elementary School in Federal Way, a project built in partnership with the 85ers™ - the first-ever U.S. Women's National Team - as an ongoing effort to promote inclusion and equity in sports. The mini-pitch symbolizes the legacy and history of women's soccer in Washington State. Additionally, RAVE is expected to build two new soccer mini-pitches at Lummi Nation School this fall - the second tribal community soccer field investment - in partnership with Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee (SeattleFWC26). Additionally, RAVE's commitment to invest in the community provides families in Eastern Washington the opportunity to attend their first Sounders FC's match as part of this year's Leagues Cup tournament, with fully funded transportation, tickets and matchday meals.

The annual fundraising showcase included a live auction emceed by nationally recognized fundraising auctioneer Fred Northup, Jr. The event was highlighted by the performance of singer-songwriter and record producer Elvis Costello, who delighted the audience with some of his best songs from the late '70s and early '80s. Costello kicked off his Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello tour at the Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre in Seattle earlier this summer, performing music from the earlier portions of Costello's career, ranging from his 1977 debut My Aim Is True to 1986's Blood & Chocolate.

RAVE Foundation's mission goes beyond building fields. Each year, the organization invests in programs that serve youth in marginalized or under-resourced communities designed to use soccer as a vehicle to support learning and social-emotional wellness, such as soccer camps and clinics, education curriculum, job shadow and internship programs, community grants, as well as partnering with schools to enhance and champion student development. Additionally, RAVE is a partner of the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26 - and is helping them bring their legacy commitment to fruition in an effort to leave the state of Washington with more free-play opportunities after the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"I'm blown away by the soccer community and its power to come together for good," said Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer and Executive Director of RAVE Foundation, Ashley Fosberg. "We all share the same sense of urgency to make soccer as accessible as possible in time for World Cup 26, so more kids and families can experience the joy of the beautiful game during our state's big moment. It's also important to build a legacy of free play that lasts long beyond World Cup - and the RAVE community understands that - it's inspiring to witness."

Special guests this year included Sounders FC and Reign FC owner Adrian Hanauer, Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber, Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel, Sounders FC and Reign FC Head Coaches Brian Schmetzer and Laura Harvey, Sounders FC and Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter, Sounders FC Chief Integration Officer Taylor Graham, Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore, Sounders FC and Reign FC Vice President of Partnership Marketing Liz Poerner, Sounders FC and Reign FC Chief Legal Officer Chris Masse, Reign FC Vice President of Sporting Operations Kieran Lilley, RAVE Foundation board member Fred Mendoza, former Sounders captain and current Brand Ambassador Brad Evans, SeattleFWC26 Chief Executive Officer Peter Tomazawa, leaders from throughout the Seattle business community, members of both of their respective teams, representatives of the broader Seattle sports and entertainment community and many others. RAVE's gala featured exclusive items and the opportunity for attendees to engage in multiple activities with Sounders FC and Reign FC players, bid for their favorite items at the silent and live auction and more.

RAVE Foundation is supported by a variety of donors, including individuals, businesses and organizations. Some notable donors include Delta Air Lines, Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) - owned and operated by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Springboard to Wealth, The Johnson Team at CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Symetra, Seattle Storm, Seattle Reign FC, Washington Youth Soccer, Seattle United, Seattle Youth Soccer Association, University of Washington (UW), Providence Swedish, Regence, Black Players for Change, U.S. Soccer Foundation, King County Parks, Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26, Puget Sound Energy, American Family Insurance, Sounders FC's fans through the Fan-Funded Field initiative as well as Jim Phillips and Family, the Kleeberger Family Foundation, the Gulati Family and Thach Nguyen.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.