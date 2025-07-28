Cremaschi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi has been named to the the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 27 of the 2025 regular season. He earns TOTM honors after a standout performance to help Inter Miami earn a point at home against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Cremaschi, who was deployed as a left-back on the night, features amongst substitutes as he is selected for the TOTM for a second time this campaign. The Homegrown player was solid in defence and was a constant outlet down the left flank throughout the full 90 minutes to help the team keep secure a clean sheet and a point.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi

Matchday 24: Lionel Messi

Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi

Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi







