Philadelphia Union Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have received $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC. The club will receive $50,000 in 2025 GAM and $50,000 in 2026 GAM. In return, the club has loaned Homegrown midfielder David Vazquez to San Diego FC through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with an option to make the loan permanent.

Vazquez, 19, signed as a Homegrown player with the Union on April 29, 2024. This season, he has made 14 starts for Union II in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying two goals and one assist. The Union Academy product made his MLS debut on June 29, 2025, against Columbus Crew.

Internationally, Vazquez has been called up to the United States Youth National U17, U19, and U20 squads.

