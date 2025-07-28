LAFC Acquires Midfielder Mathieu Choinière on Loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich
July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC has acquired midfielder Mathieu Choinière on loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich of the Swiss Super League through December 31, 2025.
Choinière, a native of Québec and member of the Canadian national team, came up through CF Montreal's youth system after joining their academy in 2011 and signing with the first team in 2018. He logged 120 MLS appearances in Montreal (including 89 starts), notching 11 goals and three assists while earning consecutive MLS All-Star team nods in 2023 and 2024.
"Mathieu is a proven performer in our league whose experience, intelligence, and versatility in midfield will be a tremendous asset to our group," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We're thrilled to welcome him to LAFC as we strengthen our roster in pursuit of more trophies."
The 26-year-old has 17 caps with the Canadian National Team including four appearances and three starts in this summer's recently completed Concacaf Gold Cup.
Name: Mathieu Choinière
Position: Midfielder
Age: 26
Height: 5'9"
Birthplace: Québec, QC, Canada
Last Club: Grasshopper Club Zürich (Swiss Super League)
