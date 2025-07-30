Atlanta United Signs Cooper Sanchez to Short-Term Agreement
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA -Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Cooper Sanchez to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for today's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor) and Saturday's match against Pumas in Orlando (9 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This will be Sanchez's fourth and final Short-Term Agreement of the season.
Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Sanchez, 17, signed his first professional contract on July 2, 2024 with ATL UTD 2 after spending time in the Academy since joining in 2018. He spent last season with the U-16 squad and was part of the 2023 U-16 side that went 22-1-1 in the Regular Season and took home the MLS NEXT Cup, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Strikers FC in the title match. The midfielder has made 23 professional appearances with ATL UTD 2 and will become a MLS Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2026. This season, Sanchez has started 11 of his 13 matches in MLS NEXT Pro. He's recorded two assists in 863 total minutes played.
Player Profile
Name: Cooper Sanchez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-9
Birthdate: March 26, 2008
Birthplace: Seattle, Washington
Citizenship: United States
Transaction: Atlanta United signs Cooper Sanchez to a Short-Term Agreement on July 30, 2025.
