Houston Dynamo FC Fall to Tigres UANL, 4-1, in Opening Leagues Cup Match

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell to Tigres UANL by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday night in the opening match of 2025 Leagues Cup play, in front of a sold-out crowd of 21,792 at Shell Energy Stadium. Ondřej Lingr scored the lone goal for Dynamo FC in defeat.

A relatively even first half saw Tigres hold most of the possession, and a slight edge in shots and shots on target, but Houston continued to push forward, finding key moments of danger that resulted in six attempts in the first 45 minutes.

Jonathan Bond was tall to the task for much of the opening frame, making key saves to keep the match level in the early going. In particular, two saves within five minutes late in the first half kept Dynamo in the running. In the 36th minute, Diego Lainez took a low, line-breaking feed from Ángel Correa inside the 18-yard box, slotted across to Edgar Lopez, who fired on the left foot, but couldn't beat Bond, who parried the shot away to stay even.

The initial breakthrough for Tigres would come in the third-and-final minute of first half added time, as Juan Brunetta played a long diagonal ball from well within the Tigres half to a streaking Correa, who brought the ball down, turned and fired on his right foot from just outside the area, beating a diving Bond for a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Dynamo would battle back just moments into the second half. A misplaced Tigres pass in the midfield found the foot of Brooklyn Raines, who took two touches before slotting into the box for a streaking Lingr, who did the rest; slotting near post past Guzman Nahuel to level the score and shift the momentum in Houston's favor.

In the 63rd minute, a misplaced pass from Bond preceded a return to the lead for Tigres. Under pressure, Bond attempted to find an outlet along the left slide, but the pass was intercepted by Diego Lainez, who cut inside and fired a strike on the left foot for a 2-1 lead.

Tigres would double their advantage in the 70th minute, as Artur attempted to play a long pass back to Bond under pressure, but left it well short, allowing Correa to run into space behind the defense and deke Bond for their third score of the match.

The Liga MX visitors added a late score off the foot of Jonathan Ozziel Herrera to round out the 4-1 final tally.

In the remaining Phase One matches, the Dynamo host Liga MX's sides Mazatlán F.C. on Friday, Aug. 1, and C.F. Pachuca on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium and fans can secure their tickets HERE.

---

Tigres UANL 4-1 Houston Dynamo

Leagues Cup - Phase One (1 of 3)

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 21,792

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1

Tigres UANL 1 3 4

TIG: Ángel Correa 1 (Juan Brunetta 1) 45'+3'

HOU: Ondřej Lingr 1 (Brooklyn Raines 1) 47'

TIG: Diego Lainez 1 (unassisted) 63'

TIG: Ángel Correa 2 (unassisted) 70'

TIG: Jonathan Ozziel Herrera 1 (Juan Vigón 1) 90'+7'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Griffin Dorsey, Pablo Ortiz, Ethan Barlow (Femi Awodesu 74'); Brooklyn Raines, Artur (Toyosi Olusanya 90'); Jack McGlynn, Duane Holmes (Amine Bassi 74'), Lawrence Ennali (Sebastian Kuowalczyk 64'); Ondřej Lingr (Gabriel Segal 74')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Daniel Steres, Érik Dueñas, Michael Halliday Blake Gillingham, Júnior Urso

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán; Jesús Garza, Vladimir Loroña (Javier Aquino 59'), Rômulo Zanré, Juan Sánchez Purata; Marcelo Flores (Jonathan Ozziel Herrera 59'), Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez (Juan Vigón 81'); Ángel Correa (André-Pierre Gignac 81'), Nicolás Ibáñez (Édgar López 30')

Unused substitutes: Joaquim Pereira, Sebastián Córdova, Eugenio Pizzuto, Carlos Rodríguez, Fernando Tapia, Rafael Guerrero, Bernardo Parra

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 4'

TIG: Juan Sánchez Purata (caution; foul) 57'

HOU: Jack McGlynn (caution; foul) 60'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Walter Lopez Castellanos

Assistant: Keytzel Corrales Mojica

Assistant: Helpys Feliz

Fourth Official: Bryan Lopez

VAR: Dilia Maria Bradley Santizo

Weather: 95 degrees, mostly sunny skies







