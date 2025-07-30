Five CF Montréal Academy Players Called up to Canada U15 National Team
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Five CF Montréal Academy players, John Alexis, Juliano Barbieri, Israel Emou, Rafael Kouamé and Luis Felipe Ramirez Pineda, were called up by the Canada U15 national team.
The Canadian U15s will travel to Costa Rica for the Concacaf U15 Championship from August 2-10. Canada was drawn in Group B of the tournament's League A group stage along with the United States, Costa Rica, Haiti and Saudi Arabia.
Canada will take on Costa Rica on Saturday, August 2, Haiti on Sunday, August 3, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, August 6 and the United States on Thursday, August 7. The knockout round will begin on Saturday, August 9 and the final is set for Sunday, August 10. All League A games will be played in Alajuela, Costa Rica.
Barbieri, Kouamé and Ramirez Pineda all joined the CF Montréal Academy via the pre-academy. Alexis joined the Academy in 2024 from Union Lanaudière Sud while Emou integrated the Academy from les Dragons de Drummondville in the same year.
