De Paul: "I Want to Write the Most Important Pages of Inter Miami's History"

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







As Inter Miami CF's latest arrival, world-class Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, gears up for his first match in our Club's colors, he shared his thoughts and excitement on kicking off a new chapter in his career in sunny South Florida.

"What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the Club's history," said De Paul. "It's a Club that is shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people follow this incredible team. So I want to be part of that, I want to write the most important pages of Inter Miami's history."

De Paul also described his style of play and winning mentality on the pitch, which has endeared him to fútbol fans worldwide.

"In my career, I have always played with passion, I have always given everything in every game. I commit myself in a way that some people think I may be a little crazy, but it is my way of life," he detailed.

"Winning has to give you a lot of joy, it has to make you very happy, and losing has to hurt a lot. It can't be something you don't care about. So when you decide to not feel that pain, it's very difficult for your opponents to beat you... Here, there's an expectation that we have to be champions. We'll surely build that mentality over time, but I'm going to contribute my part."

El Motorcito then took time to share a heartfelt message for our Club's passionate fanbase ahead of his Inter Miami debut.

"Personally, I'm going to be the player they expect and want to see. A player committed to the jersey who will give his all to meet the expectations of the Club, the fans, and especially the team, which, for me, is the most important... I also want to ask you to support us. Because if Inter Miami wants to be great and wants to make history in the league and in everything we compete in, we're going to need you a lot."

Lastly, De Paul went into his eagerness to be a part of a blossoming top-level league like MLS and overall experience life in Miami.

"It's a league with great players, and it's going to continue to grow... The excitement of doing my part to make it a great league is also another of the things that inspired me to come," he stated.

"I've really liked the city for many years. I often come to Miami to vacation. I like the weather, I like the beach, I like the people, their way of life. It's always been a city I dreamt of being in... So, for me, the city is great."







