Houston Dynamo FC Continue Leagues Cup Action Versus Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C.

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 versus Liga MX club Mazatlán F.C. on Friday, Aug. 1, at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets HERE.

The official Concacaf-sanctioned competition features a new and enhanced format, which showcases interleague matches between MLS and Liga MX clubs through the quarterfinals. 36 clubs, including 18 clubs from the Liga MX and 18 clubs from MLS will participate, and the tournament will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

During Phase One, each club plays three matches against three opponents from the opposite league. Those results earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league. The top four clubs from each of the MLS and Liga MX tables will advance to the quarterfinals. In Phase One, there are no draws, and games will go directly to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows:

Regulation draw: 1 point for both teams Penalty shootout win: 2 points Regulation win: 3 points

The third edition of the tournament will again determine three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.

Notably, on Thursday, Houston announced the signing of central defender Antônio Carlos from Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense FC, as the Secondary Transfer Window opened on July 24. The 32-year-old joins the Dynamo after making 105 appearances in all competitions with Orlando City SC, while scoring four goals and recording five assists, and playing a key role in the club's 2022 U.S. Open Cup title campaign. Carlos also had stints with several Brazilian clubs, including SE Palmeiras, where he accumulated 56 appearances and helped the team to the 2018 Série A league title.

Dynamo wrap up Phase One play on Tuesday, Aug. 5, hosting Liga MX side CF Pachuca at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.







