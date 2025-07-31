D.C. United Acquire a 2026 Third Round SuperDraft Selection from FC Cincinnati for the Right of First Refusal for Goalkeeper Nate Crockford

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired a 2026 third round SuperDraft selection from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for goalkeeper Nate Crockford.

Crockford joined D.C. United in 2024 after the club selected the goalkeeper in the Third Round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from the University of Wisconsin. The Black-and-Red declined the contract option for Crockford at the end of the 2024 season, and he subsequently signed with FC Cincinnati 2 on Jan. 20, 2025.

