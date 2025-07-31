FC Cincinnati Add Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement
July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Thursday's Leagues Cup match against CF Monterrey, the club announced today. To complete the move, FC Cincinnati acquired Crockford's right of first refusal from D.C. United in exchange for FC Cincinnati's Third Round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2026.
The short-term call up is Crockford's first since signing with FC Cincinnati 2 prior to the start of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Crockford has played six matches this season for FCC 2 where he has three clean sheets and 16 saves. Crockford was originally selected by D.C. United in MLS SuperDraft 2024 in the Third Round (No. 65 overall).
FC Cincinnati and CF Monterrey will kick off tonight's match at 7 p.m. from TQL Stadium. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
More information about short-term agreements can be found in the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations HERE.
