Real Salt Lake Waives Axel Kei

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake has waived 17-year-old forward Axel Kei after six seasons with the Club at the Academy, MLS NEXT Pro and Major League Soccer (MLS) first-team levels, effective immediately. Kei appeared in 20 games with Real Monarchs, scoring three goals from 2021-present, and made one MLS appearance with RSL in October, 2023.

Born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on December 30, 2007, and raised in Brazil, Kei joined the RSL Academy in Herriman in 2020 after moving from San Diego, where he had lived since the age of nine. Earning the U-15 Golden Boot honor at the 2021 MLS NEXT Cup for the RSL Academy side, Kei debuted with Real Monarchs in a scoreless draw against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks of the USL Championship in October, 2021. His appearance at 13 years, eight months and nine days made him the youngest professional athlete in America team sport history.

In January, 2022, Kei signed an MLS contract, one of several homegrown signings; but at 14 years and 15 days old, Kei became at the time the youngest signing in league history, breaking the record previously held by Freddy Adu for nearly 18 years. Kei made his first-team debut during a Leagues Cup "showcase" match against Liga MX side Atlas FC in September, 2022, making his lone MLS appearance just over a year later at LA Galaxy in a late-season RSL road match, one which also saw fellow RSL Academy player Zavier Gozo make his first-team debut.

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake waives FW Axel Kei

Surging Real Salt Lake (9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West / 18th Shield) continues its very busy summer with Saturday's 7:30p MT Leagues Cup match against visiting Liga MX side Atlético San Luis at America First Field. On Utah soil against Mexican visitors, RSL owns an all-time 5W-6L-4T mark, including two wins and one loss in the last three Leagues Cup tournaments, including Wednesday's scintillating 2-2 regulation draw with Club América, one that saw RSL emerge via shootout following three saves in four attempts faced by GK Rafael Cabral, with Pablo Ruiz, Justen Glad and Brayan Vera each converting their penalties.

Saturday's highly-anticipated contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St. Aubin (ENG) on the call, as are Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

Following Saturday's contest against Atlético San Luis in Sandy, RSL will conclude its Phase One matches of the tournament next Wednesday, August 6, against Queretaro - with kickoffs for both games set at 7:30p MT.

RSL kicked off its third foray into the Leagues Cup tournament winners of five of its seven matches since the beginning of June, capturing 16 of a possible 21 points to vault itself from 13th to 8th in the MLS Western Conference table, moving above the playoff line for the first time in 2025 with 10 MLS reg. season games remaining.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.