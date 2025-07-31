San Diego FC to Host Tigres UANL in Second Leagues Cup Phase One Match at Snapdragon Stadium

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) continues its 2025 Leagues Cup campaign on Friday, August 1, when it hosts Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1 and TUDN. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

The match marks the first-ever official meeting between SDFC and Tigres, one of Mexico's most decorated clubs, and presents a critical opportunity for SDFC to bounce back following its narrow 3-2 loss to C.F. Pachuca on Tuesday night in the Club's international debut.

Comeback Falls Short in Leagues Cup Debut

SDFC showed resilience in its Leagues Cup opener, nearly completing a dramatic late comeback against Pachuca. Goals from Emmanuel Boateng and Luca Bombino in the final minutes narrowed the deficit, but a red card to midfielder Anders Dreyer in stoppage time hampered the rally effort. Despite the result, San Diego's young core continued to impress, with standout performances from Bombino (19), Oscar Verhoeven (19), Ian Pilcher (22), and Manu Duah (20), all of whom started along the backline.

Newcomer Aidan Harangi also made his Club debut, providing an assist just 17 minutes after stepping onto the pitch. Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made four saves in his fifth consecutive start for SDFC.

Tigres Enter in Top Form

Tigres UANL enters Friday's match in strong form, fresh off a dominant 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium on July 29. The Liga MX giants are among the tournament favorites and bring a roster stacked with experience and international talent, including French striker André-Pierre Gignac and Argentine forward Ángel Correa. Tigres is one of Mexico's most successful clubs, boasting eight Liga MX titles and a CONCACAF Champions League trophy. Known for their aggressive attack and disciplined structure, Tigres will pose a formidable challenge as San Diego looks to secure its first points of the tournament.

What's at Stake

With all Phase One matches hosted at Snapdragon Stadium, Friday's match carries major implications for advancement to the Leagues Cup knockout rounds. A win against Tigres would boost SDFC's chances of progressing ahead of its final Phase One match next week.

What's Next - Leagues Cup Group Stage Continues at Home

SDFC will wrap up Leagues Cup group play against Mazatlán F.C. on Tuesday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for all Leagues Cup matches and remaining home fixtures are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC VS TIGRES UANL

2025 Leagues Cup | Match 2

Friday, Aug. 1 | 8:00 p.m. PT

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Tony Husnand (PxP), Ross Smith (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Ramses Sandoval (PxP), Oswaldo Sanchez (Analyst)

FS1 Announcers: Nate Bukaty (PxP), Devon Kerr (Analyst)

