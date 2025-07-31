Panthers, Charlotte FC Partner with YMCA of Greater Charlotte to Expand Youth Sports Programming
July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
(Charlotte, NC) - Today, the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced a partnership designed to enhance youth sports programming. The collaboration focuses on providing expanded access to flag football and soccer through a series of community-based programs, camps and initiatives.
"We are thrilled to join forces with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte to give more kids in our community the chance to get outside and play flag football and soccer," said Kristi Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Carolina Panthers President. "This partnership will allow us to open new doors so that even more kids have the opportunity to participate in playing team sports."
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte, a long-standing leader in youth flag football, will now adopt Panthers NFL Flag football as its official youth flag football program. The partnership is designed to elevate the overall experience for young athletes and offer greater access to learn foundational football skills and engage in competitive play. Registration for the Fall season is now open, with practices beginning the week of September 2.
Participants in the Panthers NFL Flag football league will receive official Carolina Panthers NFL Flag jerseys, enjoy exclusive Panthers game day experiences, and have the opportunity to compete in NFL Flag tournaments, among other exciting program benefits.
Charlotte FC will also integrate its growing portfolio of youth soccer programs with the YMCA's community outreach. Built on four years of successful camps and clinics, Charlotte FC's professional coaching staff will work alongside YMCA leaders to deliver high-quality, skills-based programming. Youth athletes of all skill levels will have the opportunity to train using Charlotte FC's development methodology and gain insights into what it takes to play at the next level.
"We're proud to team up with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC to expand opportunities for young people to grow, thrive and become healthy, confident leaders through the power of youth sports," said Sue Glass, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. "At the YMCA, we believe in the power of partnerships to expand access, build character, create meaningful connections and lasting impact. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to investing in kids, families and the future of our community."
For more information on flag football or soccer programming, please visit https://www.ymcacharlotte.org/sports.
