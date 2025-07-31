CLTFC loses opening match of Leagues Cup 2025; faces Chivas on Sunday in pivotal match for both teams

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC drops a match to Liga MX opposition for the first time in Club history

Idan Toklomati has scored in three straight matches with six in his last eight; his red card in the 80th minute was his second expulsion of his career

Nathan Byrne returned to the squad after being sidelined for three months following neck surgery; played 62 minutes in his debut Match Info: Leagues Cup 2025 - Match 1

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 23,677

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Privet, Byrne, Westwood, Diani, Biel, Abada, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Williamson (62'), Tuiloma (62'), Bronico (62'), Vargas (74'), Smalls (82')

FC Juarez Starting XI: Jurado, Mosquera, D. Garcia, Mayorga, Castillo, Castilho, Rodriguez, Martinez, Oliveira, J. Garcia, Zaldivar

Substitutions: Valoyes (62'), Fulgencio (74'), Pizarro (74'), Estupinan (85'), Villalpando (85')

Goals:

7' - FCJ - Madson (Assist: Rodriguez)

19' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Abada)

21' - FCJ - Madson

45'+2' - FCJ - Mosquera (Assist: Castilho)

90' - FCJ - Estupinan (Assist: Villalpando)

Discipline:

37' - CLT - Marshall-Rutty (Yellow)

48' - CLT - Diani (Yellow)

52' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)

54' - FCJ - Garcia (Yellow)

80' - CLT - Toklomati (Red)

90'+3' - FCJ - Fulgencio (Yellow)







