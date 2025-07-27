Atlanta United Acquires Leo Afonso and $225,000 in General Allocation Money
July 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has acquired attacker Leo Afonso and $225,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot.
Inter Miami CF could receive $50,000 in GAM if Afonso achieves certain performance-based metrics and would receive a percentage of a future transfer.
Afonso, 24, made 18 appearances and recorded two goals and an assist for Inter Miami CF in all competitions over the past two seasons. Inter Miami CF selected the Brazilian-American attacker with the 32nd pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and signed him to an MLS contract on April 2, 2024. He made 11 league appearances last season, scoring two goals. A former Inter Miami CF Academy player, Afonso attended the University of Virginia where he scored 22 goals and added eight assists in 59 NCAA appearances for the Cavaliers. Afonso will occupy a supplemental roster spot for Atlanta.
Player Profile
Name: Leo Afonso
Position: Attacker
Height: 5-11
Birthdate: July 13, 2001 (24)
Birthplace: São Paulo, Brazil
Citizenship: Brazil
Atlanta United roster (as of July 27, 2025)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert
Defenders (11): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb***, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Derrick Williams
Midfielders (9): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*
Forwards (6): Leo Afonso, Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi
*On loan with ATL UTD 2
** On loan with Millonarios F.C.
*** On loan with Colorado Rapids
^ On loan from Getafe
