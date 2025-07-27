Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot, Leo Afonso Joins Atlanta United

July 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired an International Roster Slot from Atlanta United in exchange for forward Leonardo Afonso and $225,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Inter Miami can receive $50,000 in GAM if certain performance based metrics are achieved. As part of the agreement, Inter Miami will retain a sell-on percentage for any future transfer of Afonso.

Afonso, 22, joined the First Team in April 2024 after being selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Afonso was part of the Academy from 2019 to 2020 before continuing his development at the University of Virginia. In 2024, he returned to the Club and joined its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II, where he made his professional debut. Afonso tallied four goals in just two MLS NEXT Pro regular season appearances, quickly rising to the top of the league's scoring charts. During the 2024 season, he made 19 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for the First Team.

Inter Miami CF thanks Leo for his contributions to the Club and wishes him continued success in the next step of his career.

