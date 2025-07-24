FC Dallas Signs Forward Samuel Sarver
July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced the signing of forward Samuel Sarver from North Texas SC to a deal through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028. Sarver earns a first team contract after impressing in his short term deals with FC Dallas.
Sarver recently made his second FC Dallas cameo versus St. Louis CITY on July 19, 2025. In the final minutes of the match, he earned a penalty kick that sealed the win for the Burn. Sarver made his FC Dallas debut against Minnesota United on July 4, 2025.
Through 18 games with North Texas SC this season, FC Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate club, Sarver has scored 14 goals and assisted three. On July 18, 2025, Sarver became the first player to score a poker in franchise history. He is also the first player to score a hat trick in MLS NEXT Pro and the first to do so for the club since Ronaldo Damus against the Richmond Kickers on Sept. 9, 2019, in USL League One. Sarver is the fastest player for North Texas to score 10 or more goals in an MLS NEXT Pro season. The captain of North Texas leads the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Race. He made his professional debut against St. Louis CITY2 on March 9, 2025.
The native of Chesterland, Ohio, Sarver recorded 24 goals, 22 assists and registered 70 points over his four-year career at Indiana University. He helped lead IU to the 2024 Big Ten regular season title and earned multiple individual honors, including All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2023 and 2024. He also claimed the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Tournament and earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2021. Sarver was drafted 41st overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University by FC Dallas.
Prior to Indiana, Sarver played in the Columbus Crew SC Academy and scored 44 goals in 55 matches. He also competed with the U16 U.S. Youth National Team at the Nike Friendlies and 4 Nations Tournament in 2019, held in the Czech Republic.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Samuel Sarver
Preferred Name: Sam Sarver
Connect with Sarver: X | Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 03/03/2003
Birthplace: Chesterland, Ohio
Nationality: United States
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 155 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC
Transaction: FC Dallas signs forward Samuel Sarver from North Texas SC to a deal through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.
