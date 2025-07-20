Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Brace, Assist in Dallas' 3-0 Win over St. Louis CITY SC
July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 26. Musa earned his second consecutive starting XI selection of the season after scoring his second brace of the week in Dallas' 3-0 home win over St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday night.
Musa recorded his second brace of the week against St. Louis after netting his first of the season Wednesday night at San Jose. Musa leads Dallas with 11 goals this season. No FC Dallas player has scored more goals (27) in his first two seasons with the club. Musa also assisted Dallas' first goal of the night which was scored by Brazilian midfielder Kaick.
This marks the tenth time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.
Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7, Starting XI: Week 25, 26)
Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)
Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)
Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)
MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 26 Team
F: Danny Musovski (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Lionel Messi (MIA)
M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Pep Biel (CLT), Telasco Segovia (MIA)
D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Maya Yoshida (LA)
GK: Roman Celentano (CIN)
Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)
Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Ian Pilcher (SD), Luca Orellano (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Omir Fernandez (POR), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Gabriel Pec (LA), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2025
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 26 - Inter Miami CF
- Head Coach Mascherano, Messi, Alba and Segovia Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 - Chicago Fire FC
- Roman Celentano Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Brace, Assist in Dallas' 3-0 Win over St. Louis CITY SC - FC Dallas
- 2025 MLS All-Star Week Guide: How to Follow FC Cincinnati's Players Taking Center Stage in Austin - FC Cincinnati
- Tested in Every Way, FC Cincinnati Put in Disciplined Performance, Earn Late Game Winner in 1-0 Victory over Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak with 3-3 Draw vs. LA Galaxy at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-3 Come-From-Behind Draw Against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Score Stoppage-Time Equalizer in 1-1 Draw Against Minnesota United FC - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Settles for a 1-1 Draw with the Portland Timbers - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Earns 1-1 Draw with Vancouver Whitecaps at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- 'Caps Stay Within One Point Of Top Spot In The West, With A Game In Hand - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Brace, Assist in Dallas' 3-0 Win over St. Louis CITY SC
- Kaick and Musa Shine as FC Dallas Dominates St. Louis, 3-0
- Match Details: FC Dallas Hosts St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday, July 19
- FC Dallas Signs Joshua Torquato to Homegrown Deal
- FC Dallas Launches Additional Initiatives to Support Central Texas Flood Victims