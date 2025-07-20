Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Brace, Assist in Dallas' 3-0 Win over St. Louis CITY SC

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 26. Musa earned his second consecutive starting XI selection of the season after scoring his second brace of the week in Dallas' 3-0 home win over St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday night.

Musa recorded his second brace of the week against St. Louis after netting his first of the season Wednesday night at San Jose. Musa leads Dallas with 11 goals this season. No FC Dallas player has scored more goals (27) in his first two seasons with the club. Musa also assisted Dallas' first goal of the night which was scored by Brazilian midfielder Kaick.

This marks the tenth time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.

Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7, Starting XI: Week 25, 26)

Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)

Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)

Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 26 Team

F: Danny Musovski (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Pep Biel (CLT), Telasco Segovia (MIA)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Maya Yoshida (LA)

GK: Roman Celentano (CIN)

Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)

Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Ian Pilcher (SD), Luca Orellano (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Omir Fernandez (POR), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Gabriel Pec (LA), Sam Surridge (NSH)







