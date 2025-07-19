Kaick and Musa Shine as FC Dallas Dominates St. Louis, 3-0

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (25 points, 6-10-7) defeated St. Louis CITY SC (18 points, 4-13-6) 3-0 on Saturday's '90s night from Toyota Stadium. A goal from Kaick and a brace from Petar Musa secured the club's second home win of the season.

O PITBULL CHEGOU

Midfielder Kaick netted his first career MLS goal for FC Dallas in the 24th minute of the match. It marked Kaick's second overall goal this season and his first MLS game-winner. Musa recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the season.

RECORD BREAKER MUSA

Musa scored his second consecutive brace tonight and leads Dallas with 11 goals this season. No player in FC Dallas history has scored more goals (27) over his first two seasons with the club.

50 ASSISTS FOR LLETGET IN MLS

Sebastian Lletget registered his 50th career MLS assist, providing the secondary assist on Kaick's goal. This is Lletget's 18th assist since joining FC Dallas in 2022.

CLEAN SHEET FOR CAPTAIN PAES

Captain Maarten Paes recorded his third clean sheet of the season tonight. Paes recorded two saves tonight in his second game captaining the club.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 27 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts New York City FC on Friday, July 25 from Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, July 6. On Tuesday, July 22, from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' 3-0 win against St. Louis CITY SC from July 19, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On tonights match...

"I am happy for our fans since we haven't done them right. We knew that and we didn't like that about ourselves. We have been trying to change it. Something triggered in San Jose, where I really started seeing a team that's honest, a team that's fighting for each other, communicating to each other, picking each other off the ground, clapping at each other. On an emotional night like today there's no doubt that there are people probably sitting in those stands that were heavily affected by what happened two weeks ago in Central Texas. I told the team that this isn't about soccer tonight. This is about giving two and a half hours to people in need and if you do that with honesty and your heart and soul, the win will take care of itself and they did that. We played well tonight on both sides of the ball and in set pieces. St. Louis is not an easy team to defend. Our players were running through the lines all night in 90 degree weather. They're active and we were honest. We've tracked them everywhere. I'm pleased with the shutout. We haven't had one of those in a while, so we have to stay humble and hungry. We've got a lot of work to do, but I'm proud of this team. This team's not giving up."

On the growth he has had this season...

"This league has tested me in every way, managing at this level, tested in every which way. I'm in a growth lesson but I always believe in solutions. I believe in finding the solutions and never giving up. Challenges are what makes life fun. You lose four games in a row and in this day and age resilience and belief in yourself is important, and I've never lost that. All I've wanted for this club is to help lead the club in the right direction. We're proud of what we see game to game, we're building something that's gonna bring a trophy. We have a long way to go, but I know that something's changing here. It's about consistency, consistency to keep this kind of performance going."

On the tactics...

"We went to the back five again. Versus San Jose it had a stability to it that I really liked, it was also generating chances. Sometimes you think back fives are more of a defensive approach and you can tweak it to make it more and so I rewarded the back five. The structure, the people within the structure, the profiles that I thought fit the structure really well. I'm also a guy that think that it's people over tactics, It's all about desire, effort, anticipation, engagement, concentration, all these things that people have to produce, because you can throw as many X's and O's as on a chalkboard as you want, but the people have to be right and be willing to do it together, all 11. It can't be eight, it can't be nine, it's got to be 11 engaged and bought in together in the entirety. That's how you get it done. So I rewarded a performance the other night, I stuck with it again. We grew in it again in game two. We'll see where it goes."

Midfielder Ramiro

On the importance of tonight's win...

"We needed to win at home tonight. Our last win in front of the fans was four months ago. Today, we fought for our fans, our club, our people, and we are happy to get this win and the three points."

On the tactical change for tonight's match ...

"I think we have more players to protect the goal, so if you don't concede the goals you win the game. That's our job at this moment, all of us working together and fighting for one another. Now we keep pushing and working to get more positive results."

Defender Shaq Moore

On the emotions of winning at home...

"It feels great. Obviously, we haven't won at home in a long time, it's really fulfilling to see our hard work pay off and get the win tonight."

On the clean sheet tonight...

"We all feel proud of what we helped accomplish tonight. Even in San Jose, we were proud of what we did. It was a shame we couldn't get all three points last time out, but today we didn't give up a lot of chances and now we keep pushing for the next time out."

Forward Petar Musa

On tonight's brace performance...

"It's always nice to score goals, but for me more importantly, we got those three points in front of our home fans. In the last couple of games we didn't perform to our best ability, but we put in the work and I'm proud of this team tonight. We deserved to win."

On inconsistency with results...

"We always go out there and try to win every game. We gave our best tonight, and I'm happy that we got to win in front of our fans. These people deserve that from us. We'll try to build off the momentum of tonight and hopefully deliver more wins home and away."







