New England Revolution Falls to Orlando City SC, 2-1

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-10-7; 25 pts.) were defeated by Orlando City SC (10-6-8, 38 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night in front of 24,954 fans at Gillette Stadium. Tomás Chancalay tallied his third goal of the regular season in the second half, with an assist from Ilay Feingold, but a pair of goals from Orlando forward Martín Ojeda proved to be the difference.

Orlando opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Eduard Atuesta lofted a ball over the top to Ojeda, who had slipped in behind New England's backline. Ojeda touched the ball around Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič and calmly finished into an empty net.

Chancalay pulled New England level 10 minutes into the second half. The Argentine settled a long switch from Feingold, who made his return to the New England lineup after a three-match injury absence, before slotting his third goal of the season into the bottom-left corner past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Chancalay finished the night with two shots on target in his 45-minute shift, while Feingold's helper was the fourth assist of his debut MLS campaign.

Ojeda put the visitors back in front in the 58th minute, roofing a shot over Ivačič from close range. New England continued to mount attacking pressure over the final half hour, with captain Carles Gil recording a game-high five key passes and four shot attempts. Gil will head to Austin next week to participate in the MLS All-Star Game after earning his fourth selection to the squad earlier this week.

The Revolution continue the homestand on Friday night, July 25 against CF Montreal. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Tonight featured the debut of New England's throwback-themed third kit, titled "The '96", as part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection.

F Tomás Chancalay tallied his third goal of the season in his fourth straight appearance, coming on as a halftime substitute. The Argentine registered a team-high four shots, two on target, in tonight's contest.

D Ilay Feingold logged his fourth assist of the season in his second appearance since returning from a three-match injury absence.

Feingold now holds three helpers against Orlando this season after he registered a multi-assist game on May 10 at Inter&Co Stadium.

M Carles Gil had a team-high five key passes and four shots in Saturday's match. The captain will travel to Austin, Texas to participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star game, the fourth selection of his career.

GK Aljaž Ivačič made his 50th Revolution appearance tonight across all competitions, registering four saves.

D Brayan Ceballos will be suspended for next Friday's match vs. CF Montreal for yellow card accumulation.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #23

New England Revolution 1 vs. Orlando City SC 2

July 19, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referee: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant Referee: Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

Video Asst. Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 77 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 24,954

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Martín Ojeda 11 (Eduard Atuesta 7) 18'

NE - Tomás Chancalay 3 (Ilay Feingold 4) 55'

ORL - Martín Ojeda 12 (Ivan Angulo 4) 58'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 30'

ORL - Marco Pasalic (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 55'

ORL - Pedro Gallese (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 66'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Dissent) 67'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Tanner Beason (Tomás Chancalay 46'), Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos; Peyton Miller (Luis Diaz 85'), Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster, Ilay Feingold; Luca Langoni (Maxi Urruti 73'), Carles Gil ©; Leo Campana

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Brandon Bye, Keegan Hughes, Will Sands, Jackson Yueill, Wyatt Omsberg

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; David Brekalo, Robin Jansson © (Kyle Smith 90'+1), Rodrigo Schlegel, Alex Freeman; Ivan Angulo (Rafael Santos 90'+5), Cesar Araujo, Eduard Atuesta, Marco Pasalic (Zakaria Taifi 77'); Luis Muriel, Martin Ojeda

Substitutes Not Used: Ramiro Enrique, Nicolas Rodriguez, Javier Otero, Dagur Thorhallsson, Colin Guske, Gustavo Caraballo







Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.