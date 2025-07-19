Sporting Ties NYCFC, 1-1

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Daniel Salloi scored on his 29th birthday to help Sporting Kansas City (6-11-6, 24 points) battle back for a 1-1 draw against New York City FC (10-8-5, 35 points) on Saturday night at hot and humid Children's Mercy Park.

After Andres Perea bagged his first goal of the year to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage midway through the first half, Salloi bundled home an impressive strike in the 74th minute as Sporting came from behind to secure a result for the sixth time in 11 games dating back to May 14.

Sporting will now prepare for a challenging trip to Concacaf Champions Cup runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps FC next Saturday, July 26. Kickoff at BC Place is set for 9:30 p.m. CT with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin made three changes to Sporting's lineup from a 3-2 home loss to Seattle Sounders FC last weekend. Right back Andrew Brody landed his first start since May 24 by replacing Khiry Shelton, midfielder Nemanja Radoja earned his first start since May 10 by stepping in for Zorhan Bassong, and midfielder Jacob Bartlett supplanted Memo Rodriguez after serving a suspension against Seattle.

Forward Alonso Martinez entered as NYCFC's joint leading scorer and almost nodded his side ahead inside three minutes, snapping a header marginally wide off a Julian Fernandez delivery. Shortly thereafter, Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp produced a superb reflex stop to deny Martinez before regaining his footing and casting aside an 18-yard drive from Aiden O'Neill.

Sporting replied with a pair of looks in the 19th minute. Salloi dinked a clever ball in behind for left back Logan Ndenbe, who forced a save at the near post from U.S. international goalkeeper Matt Freese. Winger Shapi Suleymanov then unfurled a cross from the left channel that skipped through traffic and nearly found the far corner of the net, only to be touched away by the outstretched Freese.

NYCFC drew first blood off the foot of Perea, who ran onto a Maxi Moralez through ball in the 22nd minute and picked out the left corner on a clinical 20-yard finish. It was his first goal of the 2025 MLS campaign and put Sporting in the familiar position of fighting from behind.

Sporting striker Dejan Joveljic combined well with Suleymanov in the 29th minute, but the latter's ensuing strike failed to beat Freese. The NYCFC keeper collected another save on the stroke of intermission, doing very well to thwart Salloi after the 29-year-old had raced onto Joaquin Fernandez's inch-perfect long ball over the top.

Pulskamp delivered another big save on the hour mark, dropping low to smother Justin Haak's shot near the penalty spot. At the opposite end, second-half substitute Jake Davis whipped a brilliant cross into the mixer that Ndenbe nodded high on the edge of the six-yard box.

Salloi restored parity on 74 minutes, punctuating a wave of pressure that saw impact substitute Santiago Munoz play a key role. The Mexican America forward barreled his way through a slew of NYCFC defenders before seeing his close-range effort repelled by Freese, but Salloi was on hand to steer a bouncing side volley into the back of the net, prompting a euphoric roar throughout the stadium. The homegrown forward now has six goals and 10 total goal contributions this year, reaching double-digit goal contributions for the fourth time in the last five MLS seasons. Salloi now has 53 regular season goals in his MLS career and 66 goals across all competitions, both of which rank fourth on the club's all-time charts.

MLS debutant Sebastiano Musu had a strong cameo for NYCFC and went close on two occasions, curling narrowly wide in the 79th minute and dragging one amiss under the duress of Ndenbe three minutes later. Perea then had a decent look to double his tally with three minutes remaining but misfired on an open look at the top of the box.

QUOTES

Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin

On changing tactics for the comeback...

We shifted and tried to find different solutions within the game, all the way back to the first half by bringing (Jacob) Bartlett into the backline. We just weren't generating anything in the attack and so bringing him in the backline and getting some wide play with our outside backs pushing up the field started to turn the game a little bit -- maybe not in the manner that we wanted it to -- but I think in the second half with the two subs that started the half gave us a little bit more energy in which we stuck with our 4-3-3. And then when Manu (Garcia) came off, we brought (Santiago) Munoz on and went to that 4-4-2 and so we had a chance to see Dejan (Joveljic) and Munoz together. I think getting players in the middle of the field and near the goal is something that we were lacking in parts of the game. The goal that we scored, we had good numbers in the box. I think that turned the game in our favor I believe. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the final goal but incredibly proud of the guys once again. I know I say it week after week, but incredibly proud of their effort.

On not finding the go-ahead goal...

During the water break, we wanted to make a few small adjustments with the center forwards not necessarily jumping out to the centerback, specifically with (Thiago) Martins in the middle. We wanted to create a tight box there and maybe turn the ball over and press in transition. But we weren't allowed or we didn't get those opportunities and certainly we were poor on second balls. Giving the guys the option to go for it, obviously our intention was well noted with the amount of attacking players that we put on the field. Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short and in those 15 minutes I would have liked us to have won a few more second balls. With (Mason) Toye on the field, I think he had the opportunity and the ability to get in behind and unfortunately we weren't able to do it.

On Nemanja Radoja returning to the starting lineup...

I think we're going to see a lot of things going forward as we've noticed with a lot of different changes tactically and within the structure of the team. But Radoja, at his best moments, is very instinctive, likes to run and get up the field and is more of a box-to-box guy although he's played as a No. 6. He's been out for a while so as he got his first 45 minutes in a long time we can see what he brings. You know he's an experienced player. He's tough. He's rugged. He can win duels in the midfield. So that was the intention of having him in the role, also protecting a little bit of that left side tonight. I thought he did a decent job and it's something to build on from him for sure.

On the team's identity...

I was just told in the back that was our 24th starting lineup in 25 games. And that doesn't scream out continuity, right? So we've had to adjust in different moments and we've had a lot of opportunities to be creative this year. When you talk about the identity of the team and the identity of the club, we know who we want to be and we're trying to be a better version of that every day. At different points of the year, and it's a very long year, you have to find different ways to be successful without compromising your identity. What I do know is that this group has the character of a sporting team that is equal to any team that I've seen here. We may come up short on different moments and different times in front of the box or defending the goal, but the character of this team is well intact. The effort is outstanding and I have to applaud them for that.

On NYCFC...

First of all, you can't take any previous games and take them into the current game tonight. You have to play the game in the moment and you disregard any sort of fatigue that you think the opponent might have or games in hand that you might have. My opinion is that they're a very good team. They have very good players. Their record on the road, I don't watch from week to week, but I know the team that I saw and I know who we competed against tonight and they're a good team. Anytime in Major League Soccer when you are going into a game and you start underestimating, you find yourself usually on the short end. We did not underestimate them. I think the difficulties that we had in the game are things that we've seen over the course of the year regardless of the opponent. We also saw some positive things that we've seen over the course of the year and I refer back to that willingness not to concede, to be down 1-0 at half and come back and get the result. So I applaud New York City for the road week that they've had and how they came in and they competed. But I also applaud our guys for a well-fought game.

On the goal conceded...

As we improve our ability with the ball, it'll give us opportunities to expand our game a little bit more. There have been times, and not just tonight on the goal, where we've been too stretched in the game. We open up too wide and our presence in the middle of the field is compromised. I can't remember if Bartlett was already in the backline at that point in the game, but I think (Andrew) Brody got caught a little bit higher in the game and our backline with (Joaquin) Fernandez and (Jansen) Miller were a little bit stretched and we gave away an easy ball. When you do that against a team like this, transitions in Major League Soccer and especially against New York City, they're going to punish you. We found out the hard way tonight that we have to be better with the ball.

On the play of John Pulskamp...

I think all the guys in the locker room have incredible confidence that he can come up big in big moments and that gives a good feeling to the group. That's certainly a foundational piece that we're comfortable going in game in and game out and he's proving that over the course of a long season. For his first full professional season in terms of the amount of games that he's getting and staying locked in and mentally focused and coming up time and time again is a testament to his character, his work ethic and his mentality. I feel like I've said this a few times about him, how well he is developing as a goalkeeper and how reliable he is to this club.

On the transfer window opening this week...

The good fortune that I have is that I'm worried about the guys in the locker room. I know that sounds like I'm dodging the question and I'm not. We're always looking for better and improving our club in any way we can just like every other club in the world. I would say that we're looking for players like we always do. My full concentration as the coach of this team is solely focused on the group and fortunately we have guys behind the scenes that are able to do that work.

On the future identity of the team with Santiago Munoz...

Santiago is a clever player and I know I've used this adjective every time his name comes up. He's an outstanding player that has done a fantastic job within his time here. Absolutely he has the character and the skill set for a player that we'd love to have around here. It's not my decision at the end of the day, but when you talk about the foundational pieces or the identity that this club has been, and more importantly, where it's evolving to, I've used different words like balanced, disciplined, organized, and creative. Adding to that flexibility, which I know we've tried time and time again this year to be a little bit more flexible in how we go about things, I think it's important that we maintain our principles of our game. I know that's coaching jargon but we want to be better with the ball. We want to be the protagonist both with and without the ball, having control of the game. I referenced that before tonight's game, wanting to be a team specifically in the first half of having more control of the game. That's being defensively organized and using the ball wisely. That combination is the pursuit and the trajectory that we're trying to get to. At the end of the day, we take it step by step knowing that we're not perfect. We're going to try to get better. We will get better and we will continue to evolve.

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi

On what led to the goal...

It was a little bit of chaos. I was just hoping for a good rebound and the ball found me. I just wanted to put it on target and it worked out well. I'm glad I could get us the point, but I wish it would have been the game winner.

On the formation change...

I thought we did okay. Everybody gave their best. I'm proud of the team. Yes, you could pick it apart, but I thought we gave our best and that's all we have today. We just weren't good enough today. You're going to have those games obviously. New York City is a good team. They have very good players. I can't really analyze until I watch it back. It felt like we were in the game, we were pushing it, but it just wasn't good enough today.

On coming back but not winning...

Obviously, we are almost into the last 10 games of the season. You're counting points and we have got to win half our games going into this last stretch. When you do the math, these points will matter. Hopefully, this one point will matter in the end. I just hope we're not going to miss out on the playoffs by two points.

On the playoff push...

I think it's hard to say who's going to be in the right form in the next games. In this league, anything can happen. Anyone can beat anybody. So I wouldn't want to go into that. But it really doesn't matter who we beat. We have to win half our games to make the playoffs and that's going to matter a lot when it comes to the home games.

On falling behind in games...

This team has just changed a lot. This year is very much a strange year. It's a transitional year. I think we are doing a lot of good things. We have a lot of mistakes. We're lacking quality in certain areas. I think we're in a well-deserved position right now. Yes, those first half performances are mostly the reason that we are in our position right now. There's still time to change it and turn it around. Last week we went down 3-0. This week it was 1-0. I guess that's progress. Hopefully, next game we're going to be tied at half or up winning. That's how you have got to look at it because this team has something special, but you just never know when it's going to turn or if it's going to be too late.

On how Santiago Munoz and Jake Davis impacted the game...

They did good. They're both great players. Santiago has scored a couple of goals this year and brought the right energy. Jake's the same. We need the right subs, especially in this weather. In Kansas City summer, it's not easy to run 90 minutes at full sprint. You need to count on the subs and they can change the game for you.

On scoring on his birthday...

It's amazing. I got a lot of signs today, I saw it and that's special. This is home for me and these fans have always looked at me as one of their own and it's special. This club is everything for me, so I really appreciate it and it definitely helped me get that goal.

On no longer being one of the youngest...

I'm very happy to see the young guys do well. I hope they do well and I hope I can lead them in the right direction.

-- SportingKC.com --







