Sounders FC Edges San Jose in 3-2 Thriller on Saturday at Lumen Field

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (10-6-7, 37 points) earned a thrilling 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes (7-9-8, 29 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. After coming on as a first-half injury substitute for Jordan Morris, Danny Musovski recorded a brace in the back-and-forth affair, adding to his career-high scoring mark with eight goals this season in MLS play. Pedro de la Vega assisted Musovski's second tally before scoring the match-winner in the 69th minute with a long-distance golazo, giving him five goals and four assists across all-competitions this year.

The win extends Seattle's unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2) since the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, in addition to snapping a seven-match winless streak (0-4-3) against San Jose in regular-season play. Brian Schmetzer's side now hits the road to take on Atlanta United on Saturday, July 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle is now 16-15-11 against San Jose since Seattle joined MLS in 2009, with an 11-7-5 record at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC now sits in fourth place in the Western Conference at time of writing with 37 points (10-6-7).

Danny Musovski's goals in the 28th and 54th minutes were his eighth and ninth in all competitions, both good for second on the team (in MLS scoring and in all comps). Musovski came on in the 16th minute as an injury substitute for Jordan Morris, who suffered a shoulder injury on a collision early in the match.

Pedro de la Vega's goal from distance in the 69th minute was his fifth of the season in all competitions and second in MLS.

Albert Rusnák and Obed Vargas both recorded assists on Musovski's first goal, their seventh and sixth in all competitions, respectfully. Pedro de la Vega and Cristian Roldan earned assists on his second goal, their fourth and seventh of the season, all in MLS.

The Rave Green win the 2025 edition of the Heritage Cup with tonight's result, a trophy contested between Seattle and San Jose, honoring the two teams that kept their original name from the days they played in the North American Soccer League.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the starting lineup from Wednesday's match against the Colorado Rapids, with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, Pedro de la Vega and Jordan Morris replacing Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Paul Rothrock and Danny Musovski, respectively.

After two matches at home, Seattle next travels to Atlanta United for a cross-conference fixture on Saturday, July 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green are 1-0-2 against Eastern Conference teams this year.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - San Jose Earthquakes 2

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistants: Kathryn Nesbitt, Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Attendance: 30,129

Weather: 67 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SJ - Preston Judd (Jamar Ricketts) 26'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas) 28'

SEA - Danny Muosvski (Pedro de la Vega, Cristian Roldan) 54'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 88'

SJ - Beau Leroux (caution) 90'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 90+3'

SJ - Reid Roberts (caution) 90+8'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Alex Roldan 62'), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Kim Kee-hee 62'), Jon Bell, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Pedro de la Vega (Paul Rothrock 84'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 16')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, Ryan Kent, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 5

San Jose Earthquakes - Daniel; Dave Romney, Reid Roberts, Max Floriani; Cristian Espinoza - Captain, Ian Harkes (Niko Tsakiris 83'), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Beau Leroux 67'), Jamar Ricketts (Jack Skahan 73'); Cristian Arango, Preston Judd (Josef Martínez 73'), Ousseni Bouda (Paul Marie 73')

Substitutes not used: Francesco Montali, Bruno Wilson, Rodrigues, Nick Fernandez

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 6

