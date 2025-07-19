Philadelphia Union Draws Houston Dynamo FC, 1-1
July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Shell Energy Stadium to play Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday night, drawing 1-1. Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya opened up the scoring in the 15th minute, but Houston equalized in first-half stoppage time with a penalty kick. After a scoreless second half, the Union held on to secure a point on the road.
The Union will return to Subaru Park to face Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 26 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Houston Dynamo FC 1 - Philadelphia Union 1
Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)
Saturday, July 19, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Alyssa Pennington
VAR: Elijio Arreguin
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
Weather: 89 degrees and mostly sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (unassisted) 15'
HOU - Jack McGlynn (PK) 45 + 10'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Olivier Mbaizo (caution) 17'
PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 26'
PHI - Mikael Uhre (caution) 34'
HOU - Franco Escobar (caution) 38'
HOU - Griffin Dorsey (caution) 46'
HOU - Ondrej Lingr (caution) 49'
PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 74'
PHI - Frankie Westfield (ejected) 90+9'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Jakob Glesnes (Olwethu Makhanya 45'), Nathan Harriel, Olivier Mbaizo (Kai Wagner 58'), Alejandro Bedoya (Indiana Vassilev 73'), Jesus Bueno, Jovan Lukic (Danley Jean Jacques 45'), Jeremy Rafanello (Quinn Sullivan 90'), Bruno Damiani, Mikael Uhre (Tai Baribo 45').
Substitutes not used: Andre Blake; Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan.
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond ; Ethan Bartlow, Pablo Ortíz, Franco Escobar (Felipe Andrade 69'), Griffin Dorsey (Erik Dueña 90+10'), Artur, Jack McGlynn, Júnior Urso, Ezequiel Ponce (Duane Holmes 37'), Ondrej Lingr (Gabriel Segal 90'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Lawrence Ennali 69').
Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Amine Bassi, Obafemi Awodesu, Toyosi Olusanya.
TEAM NOTES
Four Homegrowns started for the Union, tying for the most to start a league match this season.
Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made his 10th start of the season.
Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya tied Cory Burke for seventh most goals in club history (25).
Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya scored his first MLS goal of the season, becoming the 17th different player to score an MLS goal for the Union this season.
