FC Cincinnati Takes 1-0 Win Over Real Salt Lake

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati earned a late, dramatic 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake Saturday night at America First Field. Luca Orellano's 87th minute winner sent FC Cincinnati atop the Supporters' Shield standings at the conclusion of Matchday 26.

FC Cincinnati improved to 15-6-3 (48 points) - a league-high 15 wins - and with 10 league games to go are one point ahead of Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union in the Supporters' Shield standings. The result snapped a three-match win streak and five-straight unbeaten for Real Salt Lake (8-11-4, 28 points).

A moment of brilliance in the 87th minute for Luca Orellano secured all three points for Cincinnati after a scoreless back-and-forth match up to that point. Tah Brian Anunga pushed the ball into Salt Lake's defensive third, finding Orellano who took a touch and picked out the top corner from well outside the box.

The goal marked the seventh-latest regulation game-winning goal in FC Cincinnati's MLS history. It also marked Anunga's first-career assist in his 130th career MLS match.

Roman Celentano's seven saves matched a career and season high (3/29 at NSH) as he recorded his second consecutive clean sheet. FC Cincinnati have earned a league-leading eight road wins in 2025 (8-4-1).

The Orange and Blue are back on the road next Saturday, July 26 at Inter Miami CF. Kickoff from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and the match airs on FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV+, and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati begin Leagues Cup 2025 play on Thursday, July 31 against CF Monterrey. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from TQL Stadium and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Luca Orellano, GOAL - 87' (0-1) - Tah Brian Anunga earned his first-career assist, taking on multiple RSL defenders and driving into Cincinnati's attacking third. After a cutback he found Luca Orellano, whose first touch perfectly set up a left-footed strike into the top corner of the net past the outstretched Rafael Cabral.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati take over first place in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings through 24 matches.

- Luca Orellano's 87th minute game-winning goal marked the seventh-latest regulation game winning MLS goal in club history.

- Orellano's game winner marked the fourth game-winning goal from a substitute this season (Kévin Denkey - 3/29 at NSH; Sergio Santos - 4/5 vs NE; Gerardo Valenzuela - 5/10 vs ATX).

- Tah Brian Anunga's assist of Orellano's game-winning goal marked his first career MLS assist.

- Sergio Santos became the 12th player in FC Cincinnati's all-time history to make 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

- FC Cincinnati improved to 2-1-0 all-time against Real Salt Lake, winning for the second straight time in Utah (2-1 win on September 17, 2022).

- Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 15-4-5 against Western Conference opponents in MLS Regular Season play and have won four straight road matches at Western Conference foes.

- FC Cincinnati are 19-8-9 under Noonan in matches just three days following another.

- FC Cincinnati have a league-leading eight road wins in 2025 (8-4-1).

- FC Cincinnati are 40-10 since the start of 2023 in MLS matches decided by one goal.

- Roman Celentano's seven saves matched a career- and season-high (3/29 at NSH) as he recorded his second consecutive clean sheet.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake

Date: July 19, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: America First Field | Sandy, Utah

Attendance: 19,836

Kickoff: 9:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. MT

Weather: 88 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

RSL: 0-0-0

CIN: 0-1-1

RSL - None

CIN - Luca Orellano (Anunga) 87'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel (Matt Miazga 85'), Teenage Hadebe (Sergio Santos 74'), Miles Robinson, Gilberto Flores, Alvas Powell (DeAndre Yedlin 63'), Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Corey Baird (Kei Kamara 63'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Luca Orellano 63')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem, Brad Smith

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

RSL: Rafael Cabral (C), Alexandros Katranis (Sam Junqua 46'), Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Noel Caliskan, Braian Ojeda, Pablo Ruiz (Emeka Eneli 62'), Diego Luna, Diogo Gonçalves, Ariath Piol (William Agada 62'), Zavier Gozo (Johnny Russell 71')

Substitutes not used: Mason Stajduhar, Dominik Marczuk, Bode Hidalgo, Philip Quinton, Jesus Barea

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

STATS SUMMARY: RSL/CIN

Shots: 17 / 15

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 3 / 7

Corner Kicks: 3 / 5

Fouls: 11 / 14

Offside: 1 / 0

Possession: 56.2 / 43.8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Corey Baird (Yellow Card) 16'

CIN - Teenage Hadebe (Yellow Card) 27'

RSL - Alexandros Katranis (Yellow Card) 31'

RSL - Brayan Vera (Yellow Card) 39'

CIN - Gilberto Flores (Yellow Card) 42'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 73'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Ast. Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Atahan Yaya

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Kevin Lock







