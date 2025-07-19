Nashville SC Moves into Second Place in Major League Soccer with 1-0 Win Over Toronto FC
July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club set a new all-time high for regular season wins with 14 and extended its home unbeaten streak to 11 (9W-0L-2D) when it defeated Toronto FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park Saturday night. First-time Major-League Soccer All-Star and Golden Boot co-leader Sam Surridge (also, Lionel Messi) scored for the Boys in Gold in the 28 th minute. Joe Willis recorded his ninth shutout of the season, which is the second most in MLS.
Chewie, we're home: Nashville SC's victory Saturday night was its 14 th in MLS, setting a new club record for regular season wins in a single season. The Boys in Gold previously won 13 in 2022 and 2023.
He is one with the force: Surridge has 14 goals in his last 11 matches across all competitions, including goals in all but two matches since May 24 th, and Nashville SC is 10W-0L-2D when the Englishman finds the back of the net this season. The forward also became the 10 th player in MLS history to score at least 18 goals in his team's first 24 games of a season, and the first along with Miami's Lionel Messi (21 games) to do so since Carlos Vela and Josef Martinez in 2019.
These are not the goals you're looking for: Willis, who recorded back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season and has the second most clean sheets in MLS with nine, is tied with Zach Thornton for the 10 th most regular season shutouts in league history with 76.
Next up: Nashville SC will conclude its six match July by visiting expansion side San Diego FC for the first-ever meeting between the clubs at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday, July 25.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
set a new all-time high for regular seasons wins with 14
is off to its best start through 24 MLS matches at 14W-5L-5D (47 points)
improved to 9W-1L-3D at GEODIS Park during the regular season (11W-1L-3D all competitions), the best home record in MLS
is unbeaten in its last 11 home matches across all competitions (9W-0L-2D)
matched its single season high for regular season home wins with nine (also 2023)
is 10W-0L-2D across all competitions this season when Sam Surridge scores
tallied its 250 th regular season goal in the first half
has won four-straight vs. Toronto FC
is unbeaten in its last six matches vs. Toronto FC (4W-0L-2D)
improved to 6W-2L-3D all-time vs. Toronto FC in MLS (regular season + playoffs)
improved to 3W-1L-1D all-time vs. Toronto FC at Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park (regular season)
is 72W-57L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)
is 43W-19L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)
is 53W-41L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)
is 48W-46L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)
is 39W-36L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)
is 8W-11L-5D all-time during July (regular season)
Alan Carleton was called up from Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club for the match
Alex Muyl led the match in distance covered with 7.54 miles
Jonathan Pérez was suspended from the match due to yellow card accumulation
Sam Surridge
scored his MLS leading 18 th goal of the season (tied with Lionel Messi)
has five goals in four career matches vs. Toronto
has 14 goals in his last 11 matches across all competitions
is the 10 th player in MLS history to score at least 18 goals in his team's first 24 games of a season
Joe Willis
recorded back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season
has the second most shutouts in MLS this season with nine
is tied 10 th all-time for regular season shutouts with 76
Walker Zimmerman led the match with 94.6% passing accuracy (minimum 70 passes completed)
Box score:
Nashville SC (14W-5L-5D) vs. Toronto FC (5W-12L-6D)
July 19, 2025 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 1
TOR: 0
Scoring summary:
NSH: Sam Surridge 28'
Discipline:
NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Caution) 60'
TOR: Kobe Franklin (Caution) 68'
NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 68'
TOR: Kevin Long (Caution) 73'
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 80'
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Walker Zimmerman (C), Andy Najar; Gastón Brugman (Bryan Acosta 85'), Hany Mukhtar (Matthew Corcoran 95'), Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth (Patrick Yazbek 73'), Ahmed Qasem (Teal Bunbury 73'); Sam Surridge
Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Julian Gaines, Alan Carleton
TOR starters: Sean Johnson (C); Kevin Long, Kosi Thompson (Tyrese Spicer 39'), Sigurd Rosted, Kobe Franklin; Theo Corbeanu, Matty Longstaff (Jonathan Osorio 46'), Alonso Coello, Richie Laryea; Maxime Dominguez (Derrick Etienne Jr. 72'), Deandre Kerr
Substitutes: Luka Gavran, Markus Cimermancic, Lazar Stefanovic
Match officials:
Referee: Sergii Boiko
AR1: Brooke Mayo
AR2: Zach McWhorter
4TH: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Ismail Elfath
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Weather: 82 and cloudy
