Charlotte FC Earns Third Straight Victory in Atlanta

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







A tale of two halves. It did not start like a Charlotte FC win, but it ended like one.

A dominant second-half performance from The Crown saw them take all three points from Atlanta for the third straight trip down South. Charlotte also earned its third straight win in seven days, a nine-point week.

A man-of-the-match performance from Wilfried Zaha and another three-goal contribution night from Pep Biel were the difference. The first of which came within seconds of the second half starting. Atlanta United came out of the locker room late in an attempt to make a point after being up 1-0 at halftime. Charlotte noted, considered, and acted upon that point. They flew out of the gates and leveled it up. Idan Toklomati was credited with the goal after a bombing run and a great cross from Kerwin Vargas.

The second goal was a bit of Pep and Zaha magic. Smart runs, clean touches, and power on the ball-it had it all. Zaha calmly slotted it home for his sixth on the season, and Charlotte moves up 2-1.

Charlotte would add a third goal in the 77th minute as Pep Biel put home his 10th goal of the season, thanks to a clean assist from Zaha. The reverse of the second goal. In the buildup, substitute Souleyman Doumbia returned from injury and picked up right where he left off. Combining with Zaha down the left wing and springing him into the 18 to set up the eventual goal.

Charlotte would concede a late goal to Atlanta to make it 3-2. And after four goals in the second half, a whopping eight minutes of added time would cause some nerves for The Crown. But in the end, it was deja vu from last season, as Charlotte saw another 3-2 win in Hotlanta.

Make that three straight wins in ATL. Three consecutive victories in the regular season. Charlotte FC is flying right now.

The boys return home next weekend to face Toronto FC on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2025

