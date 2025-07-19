Earthquakes Face Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field Today at 5:30 p.m. PT

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SEATTLE - The San Jose Earthquakes face Seattle Sounders FC at 5:30 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently 15-15-10 (48 GF, 58 GA) all-time against Seattle Sounders FC with a 7-10-5 (23 GF, 39 GA) road record.

- The Earthquakes are currently ninth in the MLS Western Conference (29 pts), while Seattle Sounders FC hold the fifth-place spot (34 pts) in the West.

- Tonight's match marks the second leg in the 2025 edition of the Heritage Cup, a competition honoring the two teams' history in the North American Soccer League (NASL). The winner is decided by head-to-head points, then goal differential as a tiebreaker. The Earthquakes are looking to keep the Heritage Cup in San Jose for the fourth consecutive season. An Earthquakes victory or a draw of 2-2 or higher will keep the trophy in San Jose.

- Quakes forward Josef Martínez has found the back of the net three times in six matches against Seattle.

- Quakes forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango has netted twice with one assist in six meetings against Seattle.

- In the Quakes' last match on March 29, 2025, Beau Leroux scored a goal in his first career match against Seattle, securing a point for San Jose.

- On Tuesday, the Quakes announced team captain Cristian Espinoza has been named to the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star roster. The match will take place next Wednesday, July 23, in Austin, Texas at Q2 Stadium.

- 2025 MLS All-Star and Quakes captain Cristian Espinoza has 12 goal contributions (6g/6a) in 15 matches against the Sounders.

- With 44 goals in 23 matches, the Black and Blue are currently tied with Inter Miami CF for second in Major League Soccer, two goals behind leaders San Diego. The Quakes are currently second in MLS in expected goals (46.7) behind only Nashville (47).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.