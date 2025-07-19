MNUFC Midfielder Hoyeon Jung Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that midfielder Hoyeon Jung suffered a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee during the international friendly against Holstein Kiel at Allianz Field on Monday, July 7. Jung will miss the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer season after a season-ending surgical procedure was performed by Dr. Aimee Klapach at Allina Health Orthopedics on Friday, July 18 to repair the torn ACL.

The club sends its best wishes and support to Hoyeon in his recovery and rehabilitation.







