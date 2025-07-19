CF Montréal Blanked, 2-0, by Chicago Fire FC

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal fell 2-0 to Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Forward Hugo Cuypers opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute. Defender Jack Elliott then gave his side a two-goal lead from a corner kick in the 54th minute.

CF Montréal will play its final game before the start of Leagues Cup 2025 at Gillette Stadium against the New England Revolution at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Defender Dante Sealy played a career-high 20th game this season.

-Defender Joel Waterman surpassed defender Adam Braz in 14th position in Club history for minutes played by a field player since 1993.

MARCO DONADEL

"The guys gave everything. Joel (Waterman) played right fullback, midfielder and left centre back. The guys gave all their energy and pushed a lot. In the end, we were still running, still believing during added time. Yes, there is frustration because we know that with a bit of luck in these last three games, we could take six or seven points, and we are here with one point. This is the reality, because everybody saw the performance."

CADEN CLARK

"I thought we responded well. I think we actually got better as the game went on. We just kind of relaxed. I think right now with the situation, people's confidence is a little bit shaky. The chemistry sometimes may be off but I think we responded really well. People stepped up in their role, I think versus other games where we kind of just let it go. As hard as it is to say to take a positive out of tonight, I think that the way we're getting into the box, the way we're finding these chances, is getting better. There is more fluidity in the team and I'm just proud of the way we responded even after the second goal with a little more urgency and a little more aggression."

BRANDAN CRAIG

"It's a difficult game. We knew that going into it. They have a really good front four and we knew that going in. We tried to reduce space as much as we could. Obviously, it didn't help with the first goal but I felt like that's all they really had in the first half. I think we dominated the ball in the first half, and in large parts of the second half as well. I felt like we had a lot of chances. I think it's about doing well to create those chances, but we just have to fine tune some details. And maybe on a luckier night, we get a couple goals like my free kick. Maybe on a goalkeeper that doesn't really know me that's a goal but (Chris) Brady knows me a lot from the national team."







