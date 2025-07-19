San Jose Drops Second Leg Of Heritage Cup Despite Goals From Preston Judd, Chicho Arango

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SEATTLE - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Seattle Sounders FC 3-2 on Saturday night at Lumen Field in front of 30,129 fans.

San Jose struck first in the 26th minute, when Jamar Ricketts broke free down the left wing. The Earthquakes wingback then pushed a low cross found a sliding Preston Judd for a 1-0 Quakes advantage. That lead would last for just two minutes as Albert Rusnák's inswinger from the left wing was headed home by former Quake Danny Musovski.

After intermission, the Sounders caught San Jose in transition with a long ball from Cristian Roldán to Pedro de la Vega. The Seattle midfielder hauled it in, subsequently scooted down the left wing and lifted a cross for a streaking Musovski header to make it 2-1 for the hosts in minute 54. After a review for offside, the goal was confirmed by VAR. San Jose answered in the 64th minute when off a Cristian Espinoza free kick, Preston Judd's header forced Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas to make a diving save, allowing Cristian "Chicho" Arango to tap it in to tie it 2-2.

But Seattle would recapture the lead once more in the 69th minute with another transition goal. Musovski pushed the ball ahead to Roldán, and de la Vega took a few touches before unleashing a right-footed long-range laser behind the box that found the back of the net to make it 3-2.

San Jose had two opportunities to steal a point in stoppage time. Espinoza had a curling free kick that bounced off the crossbar. Max Floriani then headed the rebound to Josef Martínez, whose ensuing bicycle kick was saved off the line by Thomas. Moments later, Arango lifted a cross from the left wing for an outstretched Paul Marie, but Thomas once again turned San Jose away before the final whistle.

The result snapped the Quakes' seven-game unbeaten streak over the Sounders in league play and also saw the Heritage Cup exchange hands for the first time in three years.

Team captain Cristian Espinoza will now head to Austin, Texas, for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23. Kickoff from Q2 Stadium will take place at 6 p.m. PT as the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

After the All-Star Game, Espinoza will rejoin the Black and Blue for their next trip to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 26. Kickoff from America First Field in Sandy, Utah, will take place at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The San Jose Earthquakes moved to 15-16-11 (50 GF, 61 GA) all-time against Seattle Sounders FC with a 7-11-5 (25 GF, 42 GA) road record.

As of the final whistle, the Earthquakes are now 7-9-8 and 10th in the MLS Western Conference (29 pts), while Seattle Sounders FC hold the fifth-place spot at 10-6-7 (37 pts) in the West.

With tonight's result, the Quakes saw their unbeaten streak against Seattle in league play snapped at seven games dating back to 2021 (4-0-3).

Tonight's match marked the second leg in the 2025 edition of the Heritage Cup, a competition honoring the two teams' history in the North American Soccer League (NASL). The winner is decided by head-to-head points, then goal differential as a tiebreaker. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in San Jose, tonight's result gave Seattle the Heritage Cup for the first time in three years.

Both teams wore their new retro-inspired third kits from the adidas Archive Collection that were unveiled this week. While the Clash donned their Rewind Kit honoring their original MLS moniker and branding in 1996, the Sounders broke out their Orca Kit commemorating the Sounders' 1995 A-League championship season.

Preston Judd's 26th-minute goal was his fourth in league play and eighth of his MLS career.

Jamar Ricketts' 26th-minute assist was his second in league play and second of his MLS career.

Chicho Arango's 64th-minute goal was his 11th in league play and 64th of his MLS career. He now has three goals and one assist in seven career meetings with the Rave Green.

Daniel made six saves to run his total up to 78, good for sixth in MLS despite playing in at two less games than the five goalkeepers in front of him.

On Tuesday, the Quakes announced team captain Cristian Espinoza was named to the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star roster. The match will take place next Wednesday, July 23, in Austin, Texas at Q2 Stadium.

Cristian Espinoza made five key passes, extending his league lead to 77. He is also third in MLS with 11 assists and second in successful crosses with 52.

With 45 goals in 23 matches, the Black and Blue are currently third in Major League Soccer, four goals behind leaders Inter Miami CF and one behind San Diego FC. The Quakes are currently first in MLS in expected goals (49.11).

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - 2 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Lumen Field, Seattle

Weather: 69°F Mostly Cloudy

Attendance: 30,129

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Drew Fischer

AR1: Kathryn Nesbitt

AR2: Chris Wattam

4th Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Preston Judd (Jamar Ricketts) 26'

SEA (1-1) - Danny Musovski (Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas) 28'

SEA (2-1) - Danny Musovski (Pedro de la Vega, Cristian Roldán) 54'

SJ (2-2) - Cristian "Chicho" Arango (unassisted) 64'

SEA (3-2) - Pedro de la Vega (unassisted) 69'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 88'

SJ - Beau Leroux (caution) 90'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 90+3'

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 90+8'

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: Andrew Thomas (GK); Jonathan Bell, Reed Baker-Whiting, Yeimar (Kim Kee-hee) 62'); Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Alex Roldán 62'), Cristian Roldán (C), Jesus Ferreira, Pedro de la Vega (Paul Rothrock 84'), Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas; Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 16').

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro (GK), Cody Baker, Ryan Kent, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou.

POSS.: 54.1%; SHOTS: 19; SOG: 9; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 10; xG: 2.5

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Reid Roberts, Dave Romney, Max Floriani; Jamar Ricketts (Jack Skahan 73'), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Beau Leroux 67'), Ian Harkes (Niko Tsakiris 83'), Cristian Espinoza; Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Ousseni Bouda (Paul Marie 73'), Preston Judd (Josef Martínez 73').

Substitutes not used: Francesco Montali (GK), Nick Fernandez, Rodrigues, Bruno Wilson.

POSS.: 45.9%; SHOTS: 21; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 6; FOULS: 8; xG: 3.0

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On overall thoughts regarding tonight's match:

"First of all, I thought we played well against a good opponent away in challenging conditions whenever you play here in Seattle. I thought we played well and just certainly had some mental breakdowns that prevented us from getting any kind of result tonight. But overall, I thought the team played well. Like any coach, I told the team this afterwards: You can always break down any goal you conceded, and point out mistakes that we made, but at this point in the season, we shouldn't be making some of the mistakes that we made that resulted in goals for our opponent."

On conceding three goals with two in transition:

"We conceded goals after we scored the first goal in a short period of time, and also after we scored the second goal. So that's a lack of discipline and concentration on our part."

"The third goal wasn't a counterattack. We turned the ball over in the middle third of the field. The second goal, I don't know if they used VAR, but it sure looked to us they were offsides on the second goal. The pass that finished the goal was probably offside. There were counterattacks the whole game. That's not new, and if we're pushing for a goal, the game's going to open up, and it was the same with them. We lost the ball in the wrong place on the third goal and didn't foul or win the ball back."

On Preston Judd's performance:

"Preston did well. He had a goal and might have [contributed to] the second goal. ... Preston had a good night."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD PRESTON JUDD

On tonight's match:

"We didn't give up today. It was just a lack of moments, lack of defense in some moments and breaking down. And I think we're going to get better, and we're going to fix it for the rest of the season, and we're going to make a playoff push at the end of the season.

On scoring a goal tonight and how his confidence has grown:

"I think I found myself in the system and this team. I think I found my confidence in the locker room and on the field. I feel good. I think I'm showing what I can do. Obviously it hurts at the end of the day that we don't get at least a point there, so it's frustrating at the same time. But I'm happy with the way I'm playing."

On needing to respond on the road next game against Real Salt Lake:

"I think it's a big ask in Salt Lake. They're playing good right now. But it's almost a must-win, so we're going to go out there, we're going to give our best, be better defensively, keep scoring goals, and we're going to get a result in Salt Lake."







