Earthquakes Forward Josef Martínez Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Josef Martínez has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25. The Quakes drew 2-2 with FC Dallas on Wednesday night at PayPal Park, with the Venezuelan star striker involved in both goals-the latter in minute 86-to keep San Jose in playoff position.

The Earthquakes drew first blood in the 21st minute when with a defender draped over him, Josef Martínez took a pass from Cristian "Chicho" Arango and assisted Ian Harkes on a long-range blast that beat Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes to make it 1-0.

However, the visitors would eventually score twice to take the lead, and with the Quakes down a goal and four minutes left to play, the Venezuelan put on another clutch performance. Diving in from the left wing, Jack Skahan's left-footed cross found Martínez for a clinical header to knot the game once more for a 2-2 final margin. The goal was Martínez's ninth of the season and 125th of his illustrious MLS career, where he stands sixth on the all-time scoring list.

For his two goal contributions, Martínez was also named Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match.

The Black and Blue will now go on the road to face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, July 19, in the second leg of the 2025 Heritage Cup. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 25)

Forwards: Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Petar Musa (DAL)

Midfielders: Pep Biel (CLT), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Emil Forsberg (RBNY)

Defenders: Andy Najar (NSH), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Eddie Segura (LAFC) GK: Matt Freese (NYC)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: Joe Willis (NSH), Ronald Donkor (RBNY), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Diogo Gonçalves (RSL), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Theo Corbeanu (TOR), Leo Campana (NE), Sam Surridge (NSH), Josef Martínez (SJ)







