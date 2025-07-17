Philadelphia Union, WSFS Bank Celebrate Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of WSFS Bank Sportsplex

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







Chester, PA - Today, the Philadelphia Union proudly opened the doors of WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a state of the art, $100 million, 170,000-square-foot sports and recreation complex adjacent to Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a major milestone in the club's long-term vision to create a world-class hub for soccer, youth development, and community engagement. WSFS Bank Sportsplex brings the Philadelphia Union Academy and YSC Academy private school to one campus alongside the first and second teams, making this the first super campus in Major League Soccer.

"This is more than just a sports complex," said Jay Sugarman, Philadelphia Union Principal Owner. "It's a symbol of growth, opportunity, and unity. WSFS Bank Sportsplex and Subaru Park create one of the most unique sports campuses in the world that will serve as a home for our elite athletes, local families, and fans of the game for years to come."

"The opening of WSFS Bank Sportsplex marks a major milestone-not just for our organization, but for our entire community," said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. "This state-of-the-art facility is a commitment to creating opportunities, building connections, and fostering a love of the game for all. Together with WSFS Bank, we're proud to invest in a space where families, athletes, and neighbors can come together and grow-on and off the field."

The event featured remarks by key stakeholders including Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, Philadelphia Union ownership and executives, WSFS Bank leadership, and city, county and state officials.

"Our partnership with the Philadelphia Union and the Philadelphia Union Foundation is a great example of the positive impact that can happen when like-minded organizations come together," said Rodger Levenson, WSFS Chairman, President and CEO. "The WSFS Bank Sportsplex grand opening is another step in the legacy we're building through our partnership, and we're excited to see what the future holds for this incredible facility."

"Today is a proud moment for the Philadelphia Union, the city of Chester, and all of Major League Soccer," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber. "Jay Sugarman and his partners have delivered a visionary, $100 million campus that sets a new standard for player development and community impact in our league. This facility is more than world-class infrastructure - it's a powerful investment in the future of soccer in America and a testament to the Union's deep commitment to excellence on and off the field."

"The grand opening of the WSFS Bank Sportsplex marks a significant milestone for Chester, bringing a state-of-the-art facility that will not only serve as a hub for elite athletes but also as a community cornerstone," said Mayor Stefan Roots, City of Chester. "This project will provide our Chester and vicinity youth with the opportunity to train, compete, and dream big, while offering a place for our residents to stay active and engaged. The Sportsplex isn't just a sports facility-it is an investment in the future of our city, and we are thankful and proud to have it here, on Chester's great waterfront."

WSFS Bank Sportsplex spans 32 acres between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. The 170,000 sq. ft. complex includes a 100,000 sq. ft. indoor facility that will be available for community use and an adjacent 70,000 sq. ft. support building that houses Philadelphia Union II (MLS NEXT Pro) and Philadelphia Union Academy.

The indoor facilities include a 115x70 yard turf field, two multisport courts which are capable of hosting basketball, volleyball, and futsal, a two-story performance center with weight room and sprint track, six locker rooms, a café for athletes and guests, recovery room, and event space. KINETIC, the premier Physical Therapy partner of the Philadelphia Union, will staff, operate, and market a retail KINETIC location within WSFS Bank Sportsplex, making them the first tenant in the Sportsplex.

WSFS Bank Sportsplex will also feature a Striker Lab, a first in the country, where players can improve their techniques using proprietary computer technology that is designed to measure the player's kicking technique and help pinpoint what mistakes they're making and how they can improve.

The indoor facility is complemented by seven outdoor multi-sport fields including one championship grass field with spectator seating, two additional full-size grass fields, one youth-size grass field, and three full-size turf fields.

The Sportsplex is expected to draw over 500,000 visitors annually, providing a significant economic boost to the Chester area and strengthening the Union's position as a leader in youth and community soccer development across the country.

For more information, please visit www.WSFSBankSportsplex.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.