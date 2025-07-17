Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC Spanish midfielder Pep Biel was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 25 following a two-goal performance against D.C. United Wednesday night. Biel has been named to Team of the Matchday four times this season and twice in the last three.

The Crown extended their unbeaten streak to three (2-0-1) following a 2-1 win over D.C. United at Bank of America Stadium.

Biel, 28, single-handedly took matters into his own hands Wednesday night as he tallied his first career MLS brace in a span of four minutes. In the 44th minute, Djibril Diani dribbled deep into the 18-yard box and sent a strong cross that deflected off a DC defender and found the foot of Biel, who finished to the far post for the 1-0 lead. Then in the 48th minute, Wilfried Zaha slipped a well-timed through ball past three defenders to Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty in the box, who then quickly slid a cross on the ground for Biel to double the lead.

Biel has been racking up goal contributions and quickly climbing up Charlotte's record books, especially in the last four matches. The Spanish midfielder has collected seven goal contributions (4G/3A) to raise his season total to 19 (9G/10A) and MLS career total to 24 (11G/13A). His 24 career goal contributions in 31 career matches moved him to second all-time in Charlotte history, surpassing Patrick Agyemang's 23. His game-winning goal in the 48th minute raised his season total to five and career total to six.

Biel currently sits tied-for sixth in MLS with 19 goal contributions (9 goals/10 assists) and tied for third in assists with 10. He is one of five players in MLS with double-digit assists.

Charlotte FC sits ninth in the Eastern Conference table with 32 points and travels to rival Atlanta United for a Saturday night match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Petar Musa (DAL)

M: Pep Biel (CLT), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Emil Forsberg (RBNY)

D: Andy Najar (NSH), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Eddie Segura (LAFC)

GK: Matt Freese (NYC)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

