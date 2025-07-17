Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Real Salt Lake Ending 10-Match Home Unbeaten Streak

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers dropped a 1-0 result to Real Salt Lake, snapping their 10-match home unbeaten streak on Wednesday night at Providence Park. Following a stalemate first half, Real Salt Lake found the game winner in the 83rd minute of the match. The Timbers (9-7-6, 33 pts) face a quick turnaround as they will host Minnesota United FC for 50-Year Celebration Night on Saturday, July 19.

Home Unbeaten Streak Snapped Tonight's result snapped the Timbers 10-match home unbeaten streak. Registering six wins and four draws at home dating back to March 1, Portland collected 22 points during that period, scoring 17 goals. The loss tonight marks the Timbers' first at Providence Park since the season opener on February 23.

Milestone Watch With tonight's start, Diego Chara is just two starts away from reaching 400 all-time in MLS regular season play. Chara is set to become just the fifth field player in MLS history, and only one of two active field players currently to reach 400 starts in MLS. Notably, Chara would be the first field player to accomplish this feat with a single club.

Goal-Scoring Plays RSL - Diogo Gonçalves (Ariath Piol), 83rd minute: Ariath Piol received the ball at the semi-circle and put a through-ball into the 18-yard box for Diogo Gonçalves, who fired a right footed shot into the near post.

Notes

* The Timbers (9-7-6, 33 pts) sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. * Portland's 10-match home unbeaten streak came to an end. * Tonight's loss marks the first for the Timbers at Providence Park since the 2025 season opener on February 23. * The Timbers registered six wins and four draws at home during their 10-match unbeaten streak. * Portland collected 22 points and scored 17 goals during the unbeaten period at Providence Park. * Diego Chara is two starts away from reaching 400 regular season starts for Portland. * Chara is set to become just the fifth field player in MLS history to reach 400 starts. * Chara is set to become one of two active field players to reach 400 starts. * Notably, Chara would be the first field player to accomplish 400 starts with a single club. * Omir Fernandez made his first Providence Park start tonight.

Next Game The Timbers remain at home and host Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday, July 19. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (9-7-6, 33pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-10-4, 28pts) July 16, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F Portland Timbers 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 1 1

Scoring Summary: RSL: Gonçalves (Piol), 83

Misconduct Summary: RSL: Vera (caution), 45 RSL: Ruiz (caution), 52 RSL: Hidalgo (caution), 67 POR: Mora (caution), 69 RSL: Cabral (caution), 90+8

Lineups: POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 71), D Zuparic, D Surman, D Fernandez (Lassiter, 55), D Fory, M Chara Š, M Ayala (Paredes, 86), F Kelsy, F Moreno, F Mora (Guerra, 71)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, M Smith, F Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Moreno, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Moreno, Kelsy, 1); FOULS: 9 (Moreno, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 3

RSL: GK Cabral Š, D Junqua (Katranis, 73), D Glad (Quinton, 80), D Hidalgo, D Vera, M Ruiz (Eneli, 73), M Luna (Marczuk, 90), M Caliskan, M Gozo, M Gonçalves (Barea, 90+2), F Agada (Piol, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stajduhar, M Russell, M Dillon

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Gonçalves, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Gonçalves, 3); FOULS: 10 (Vera, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 1

Referee: Alexis De Silva Assistant Referees: Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Stephen McGonagle Fourth Official: Timothy Ford VAR: Sorin Stoica Attendance: 21,772







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.