Timbers Designated Player Jonathan Rodríguez Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery
July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that Designated Player Jonathan Rodríguez underwent a successful cartilage restoration surgery on his right knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Los Angeles.
"Jonathan is an extremely important player for us, and his absence is significant. This has been a challenging period in his career, but he is an outstanding professional and our club will do everything to support him with his recovery," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. "Other players have stepped up and played important roles while he has been sidelined, and we are confident they will continue to do so."
Rodríguez will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff and with the Providence Sports Care Center.
