LA Galaxy Weekly

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next playing host to D.C. United on SpongeBob Night at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 12 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against D.C. United

Saturday's match marks the 52nd meeting across all competitions between LA and D.C. United, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 21-19-12. Against D.C., LA holds a 20-17-11 record in league play, a 0-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and a 1-0-1 record in the Concacaf Champions' Cup. In 22 all-time regular-season matches played at home against D.C. United, the Galaxy hold an 11-5-6 record. In the last match played between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy played United to a 2-2 draw on July 4, 2018. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten in their last 10 matches played at home against D.C. (5-0-5) dating back to June 11, 2006. In the last league meeting between D.C and LA, the Galaxy fell 3-0 on the road at Audi Field on May 20, 2023.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last five matches played dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 2-1-2 (9 GF, 6 GA). During that stretch of games, Joseph Paintsil has scored three goals in two matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, while Matheus Nascimento has totaled four goal contributions (2 goals, 2 assists) in five appearances for the Galaxy. Additionally, the Galaxy have posted two shutouts in the two matches played at home dating back to May 31.

SpongeBob Night & Pups at the Pitch Programming Details

Join the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 12th at Dignity Health Sports Park for a night of nautical nonsense as the club takes on D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. for SpongeBob Night. Fans have the chance to meet SpongeBob and Patrick in person, and snag a limited-edition LA Galaxy SpongeBob hat with a special ticket purchase. Specialty food and beverage items include a SpongeBob Popcorn Sundae and a Rosé Sangria Shaker cocktail. It's a perfect night for fans of all ages to soak up the summer vibes and celebrate with their favorite undersea crew. Tickets start at just $30 and are still available. To purchase, visit this link.

Saturday's match also kicks off the first of four Pups at the Pitch matches this summer, presented by Purina. This fan-favorite series invites Galaxy fans to bring their dogs to select matches and enjoy the game from the berm in a dog-friendly atmosphere. To bring your dog to Saturday's match, purchase tickets at lagalaxy.com/pupsatthepitch.

The LA Galaxy's Summer Nights series kicked off with 4th of July and includes themed matches, giveaways, and family-friendly experiences like Pups at the Pitch beginning July 12. Full details and tickets are available at www.lagalaxy.com/summernights.







