Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreement

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Tuesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal against Chicago Fire FC at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Rizvanovich signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 in March after having played with the MNUFC Academy U18 side starting in January. Since signing his professional contract, the Chicagoland native has made six starts and 22 saves across 540 minutes played in MLS NEXT Pro action, to-date. Prior to joining MNUFC Academy, the 17-year-old goalkeeper developed with both FC Cincinnati Academy and Chicago FC United Academy.

Internationally, Rizvanovich has earned two call-ups to the United States Men's Youth National Team U18 squad. He recently was a part of the team that won the UEFA Friendship Cup in June. The young keeper notably started in two matches, including making two penalty shootout saves during the championship game to help lift the trophy. Rizvanovich earned his first cap in an International Youth Football Tournament match versus Peru's U17 side in September of 2024 - a 2-0 shutout victory where he played all 90 minutes.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Kayne Rizvanovich

Pronunciation: cane rihz-van-oh-vihtch

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 10/26/2007 (17 years old)

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 200 lbs.

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Hometown: Mettawa, Illinois

Citizenship: USA







