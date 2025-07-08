Sounders FC Announces Throwback Week Later this Month, Celebrating the '90s Era

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced its first-ever Throwback Week later this month, as the club turns back the clock and brings a wave of '90s nostalgia to Lumen Field during home matches on July 16 and July 19. The celebration features the highly anticipated launch of "The Archive Collection," a special-edition third kit that pays homage to the club's rich past and iconic style. Rooted in club history but reimagined for today, this collection blends a mid-'90s-era story, design and experience, while honoring a monumental moment for soccer in the United States. Adding to the retro vibe, KEXP - Seattle's beloved independent radio station - will serve as the official curator of music for Throwback Week, delivering a soundtrack straight from the '90s to energize fans throughout both matchdays.

THE ARCHIVE COLLECTION

Sounders FC is one of 10 clubs that will be part of the "The Archive Collection" from adidas and MLS, featuring jersey designs that connect each club's past to its future. Launching July 16, the new aesthetic-style allows clubs the opportunity to create third kits rooted in individual meaning for each team. The campaign pays homage to the mid-'90s, a pivotal moment that propelled American soccer to new heights following the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States and the launch of MLS in 1996. "The Archive Collection" celebrates that era and its bold soccer style.

Designed to be worn with pride by the most passionate and discerning Sounders fans, the Rave Green's new third kit is inspired by the club's 1995 A-League champion predecessors. After sunsetting in 1983 as part of the NASL, the Seattle Sounders made their triumphant return to pro soccer the same year the world's game descended on America with the 1994 FIFA World Cup, winning back-to-back A-League titles in 1995 and 1996, setting the standard for excellence to follow.

The new kit is debuting at Seattle's Throwback Week home matches on June 16 vs. Colorado and June 19 vs. San Jose. Items from "The Archive Collection" will be available for purchase at Sounders FC Pro Shop locations and MLSstore.com starting on June 16.

THROWBACK WEEK

Presented by matchday sponsor Brown Forman, fans get double the throwback action when the Rave Green host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 16 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM). Throwback Week promises fans of all ages a unique opportunity to celebrate Seattle's history and heritage on and off the pitch, with a variety of activities and tributes alongside a vibrant and engaging matchday experience.

To match the vibe, fans can take advantage of a unique ticket offer that includes a vintage-style Sounders T-shirt, the ultimate way for fans to represent the squad in true 90's fashion.

To further celebrate Seattle's place at the intersection of pop culture in the mid-'90s, Sounders FC has partnered with KEXP to serve as the official curator of music for Throwback Week. A pillar of Seattle's music culture and a global voice for independent music, KEXP operates one of the most influential listener-supported music radio stations in the world. Nostalgia will be hitting on all cylinders for fans attending the matches on July 16 and July 19, with special matchday celebrations powered by KEXP, driving a 90's vibe and offering a can't-miss atmosphere that portraits Seattle's connection with pop culture of the era. Additionally, Morning Show Host John Richards will be marching to the match all week on his show, so fans can tune in throughout the week to hear the Seattle sounds of the 90's.

Following the debut of "The Archive Collection" on July 16, Sounders alumni are returning to Seattle on July 19 for a special recognition of the 1995 A-League squad, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the club's first league championship. Led by goalkeeper Marcus Hahnemann, league MVP Peter Hattrup and local legend Chance Fry, the Sounders finished the 1995 regular season tied for first in points, defeating the Vancouver 86ers and Atlanta Ruckus in the postseason to capture the A-League title.

Those in attendance at the June 19 match can visit the adidas Fútbol Society stadium pop up in the North Plaza to win retro-inspired adidas prizes and more. Fans can bring their favorite gear for free customization with limited edition Sounders designs curated by Seattle artist Shogo Ota.

Tickets are available exclusively online through SoundersFC.com, by calling 877-657-4625 or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com. Fans can learn more about the exciting features of Sounders FC matchdays and access information to plan a seamless experience at SoundersFC.com/Matchday.

For further information regarding any of the activities mentioned here, please contact a member of Sounders FC Communications. To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

Following a 1-1 draw with Columbus on Sunday, Brian Schmetzer's side hits the road to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, July 12 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.