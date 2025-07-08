Despite Injury, Absence from the Field, Obinna Nwobodo's Influence Will be Felt by FC Cincinnati

In the 40th minute of FC Cincinnati's 3-1 victory at CF Montréal, Obinna Nwobodo made a stretching play looking to make a clearance on a loose ball in the midfield and eliminate danger in the FCC half. Nwobodo just missed the ball, but the play was called off regardless due to a foul. The FCC defensive midfielder then went to the ground hurt, and was swiftly removed from the match, and Brian Anunga was brought on for him.

While it was initially unclear what exactly had happened or where Nwobodo was feeling pain, upon review of the play, it appears that Nwobodo's foot was caught in a seam between the freshly laid sod patches at Stade Saputo, and some kind of reaction occurred as a result. Pat Noonan said post-match that it wasn't yet clear as to what injury his midfielder had suffered, and they would evaluate it in the coming days. A week later, Noonan broke the unfortunate news that Nwobodo would require surgery on his quadriceps muscle and would be out for at least a couple of months.

"Obi [Nwobodo] will unfortunately have a surgery that's scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia, so, that'll be on his quad. He'll be out a couple months," Noonan said on Thursday ahead of the team's upcoming match with Chicago Fire FC. "It's disappointing. Obi was back to his old ways. He looked really strong in these last couple of weeks, so, it's a huge loss for us. He's an on-field leader, off-field leader, he's taken on a bigger leadership role."

"When he speaks, people listen."

Nwobodo had surpassed 10,000 minutes played with FC Cincinnati across all competitions earlier that game in Montréal - becoming the fifth player in the clubs history to reach that mark. Since arriving in 2022 as a Designated Player, Nwobodo has not only grown as a player on the pitch but in the locker room. His quality as FCC's defensive stopper has been invaluable, helping the club reach new heights effectively since his arrival. As one of the more tenured players, Nwobodo has also taken on the role of vocal leader.

So while Nwobodo's quality on the pitch will surely be missed - meaning Noonan and his staff will have to learn how to play without him - in the Head Coaches press conference Thursday at Mercy Health Training Center Pat Noonan highlighted how FCC will still need the leadership Nwobodo brings to the room, even with him off the pitch.

"That'll be a tough loss for our group," Noonan continued in the presser. "It's hard to put into words just how impactful his presence will be felt not being around, at least on the field. What I've challenged him with is to try to use his time to continue to be a leader off the field and find ways to smile because that's important for him and for our group. So, we'll be with him in his recovery and, hopefully, he's back sooner than later."

It can be a challenging task for players to remain vocal leaders for the team while out of the group and rehabilitating long-term injuries. There is, according to some, an awkward hurdle to overcome: feeling "part of the fight" while not being on the pitch in the heat of battle. A hesitation to be overly vocal if not actually on the field, now wanting to be seen as overly critical or "back-seat driving" to the guys who are currently on the field.

Even for the most vocal of leaders, it can be a challenge to overcome those feelings. But Pat Noonan, who has routinely highlighted the strong leadership core the team has as an influence on the success FCC has had, is actively encouraging his players (Nwobodo in the case) to maintain his leadership role regardless of circumstances.

Sometimes that leadership changes, or takes on a new form, until they are able to come back, but the influence on the team can't disappear.

One player (at least) on the FC Cincinnati roster is uniquely suited to understanding the challenge that Nwobodo faces in his road to returning to game action, and how leadership can be applied even from the sidelines.

Matt Miazga only recently returned to what some have described as "full action" after a season-ending injury, surgery, and rehabilitation in 2024 that carried over into the 2025 campaign. While he made his return and season debut in April against D.C. United, Miazga only recently cleared the hurdle of playing a full 90-minute match in early June, and played back-to-back 90-minute matches in four days to close out the month in Montréal and Orlando. The demonstrative and dominant center back is known for his vocal presence on the field, with many citing Miazga's communication skills as one of the most valuable intangibles FC Cincinnati has at its disposal.

However, Miazga had, by his own definition, never sustained a serious injury prior to the one he picked up in San Jose that required surgery, and was thus in new territory for how to continue being a leader while not on the field every week.

"It's different looking from above than when you're actually playing," Miazga said in a conversation with FCCincinnati.com after the announcement of Nwobodo's injury. "It's much, much different. It can be hard to feel confident speaking up. Figuring out how guys will receive that information, maybe some guys might not want to receive that when they're in the game, going through it, and you're saying 'hey, do this, do that,' but you're not out there doing it with them. It's a weird feeling."

"It's not easy," Miazga continued. "You're trying to be focused on yourself and trying to get back, so you don't want to say too much, sometimes, because you're not in the thick of it, you're not in the battle, you're not in the war of the game. So sometimes you feel like you need to step aside."

Miazga, by his definition, does have a more "old school" approach to things and brings that leadership perspective with him. He cites the influences of his teenage years at the New York Red Bulls as formative, with players like Thierry Henry, Tim Cahill, and Dax McCarty as those he both looked to and learned from in the earliest days of his professional career.

As the years have gone on, though, and Miazga finds himself in the leadership roles those influences were in when he was a young player, the FCC captain has learned from his own experiences and found the balance that works for him.

As 2024 came to a close and 2025 began, Miazga says he learned how to be a leader off the pitch and how to make his voice and influence known without feeling like he had overstepped a boundary. He also discovered that with the many leaders the team has, he can find ways to support the team on the field by supporting them.

"You've just got to be yourself," Miazga shared. "That can be easier said than done - sometimes things won't feel comfortable - but you can't go wrong being yourself, and that can be different for everyone, but that is what's best for everyone I've found."

It is not entirely clear how pervasive this leadership conundrum is for players. The sentiment expressed by Miazga is hardly unique; many players have expressed similar hesitations and isolating feelings when talking about their rehabilitation process. But as much as that is true, many players have expressed admiration for players like Miazga, or Nick Hagglund as another example, and seek out their wisdom regardless of their injury status.

What is clear is that the FCC wants its leaders to remain leaders. That even though a player like Obinna Nwobodo may be injured, his value to the team goes far beyond his contributions in the number 5 shirt.

"I love Obi. I'm a big fan of Obi's. We've played a lot of games together, and he's one of the leaders of this team, both through his play and through his communication. So it's a bummer that he's going to be out, because he's a great player and a great leader, and he's a great guy. I feel for him because I've been in that position," Miazga shared at the pre-match press conference for gathered media after training on Thursday. "We're going to miss him. He's obviously one of the most important players on the team."

"But Obi knows what to do," Miazga added in the conversation later that day. "He's always been a support system for the guys, and he's an experienced, veteran player. So I think Obi is going to know how to have his input and advice felt in only the way Obi can give it."

At this point, all that is known is that Nwobodo sucsessfully underwent surgery on Monday, July 7, and will be out for at least a couple of months, per a release from the club. If that timeline plays out, and the most optimistic outcomes occur with all things going according to plan (or better), Nwobodo could potentially return early in September, with as many as five regular-season games remaining on the calendar to help him build up his strength. However, again by Noonan's admission, a timeline at this moment does not seem overly clear. "I don't know the extent, how long it's going to be,"Noonan said on Thursday, pointing towards the "couple months" he referenced earlier in that availability to mean a more general sense rather than a specific two-month timeframe that the work "couple" could suggest. There could be roster flexibility if Nwobodo injury is deemed season ending, but it appears that would be a last resort as the preference is for Nwobodo to make a return to action and help FCC this season if he can.

"The hope is not and so I think if there's any chance that you're looking at a healthy Obi, and you're going into a playoff series with...well, pick any team... you'd probably want to be able to use a healthy Obi," FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright added Thursday as to if the club may use a Season Ending Injury tag on Nwobodo. "So I think that's where we hope this is going."

Regardless of details, or when exactly he is back on the field, or in training with FCC, both Head Coach and the FC Cincinnati players expect Nwobodo to have an impact for the team. That's just who he is. It just may come in a new or evolving way.







