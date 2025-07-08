FC Cincinnati Acquire Venezuelan Winger Ender Echenique as U22 Initiative Player

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have acquired Venezuelan winger Ender Echenique (Pronunciation: EN-der eh-che-KNEE-kay) from Caracas FC of the Venezuelan Primera División via transfer, the club announced today. Echenique will join the Orange and Blue as a U22 Initiative Player pending receipt of his P-1 Visa on a contract through the 2028 season with an option for 2029. He will occupy an International Roster Slot and is eligible to join the club once the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.

Echenique, 21, has already made over 100 professional appearances in the Primera División, scoring 17 goals and 14 assists. He has made five appearances in the prestigious Copa Libertadores, where he has scored one goal in the competition.

"We'd like to welcome Ender to the club," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a dynamic, young player who will add to our group with his versatility and pace. We are excited to work with him and look forward to his continued development."

This season for Caracas, Echenique has scored seven times and added five assists in 20 matches across league and cup competition. Over the past three seasons with Caracas, Enrique totaled 16 goals, 30 goal contributions in total, with the club.

Echenique made his professional debut with Aragua FC in October 2020 at the age of 16. He spent parts of three seasons with Aragua before moving to Caracas ahead of the 2023 campaign.

ENDER ECHENIQUE

Pronunciation: EN-der eh-che-KNEE-kay

Position: Wingback

Height: 5' 7"

Birthdate: April 2, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Maracay, Venezuela

Nationality: Venezuelan

How Acquired: Via transfer from Caracas FC of the Venezuelan Primera División via transfer

