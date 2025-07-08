CF Montréal Acquires Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier on Loan from Bologna FC

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that it has acquired goalkeeper Thomas Gillier on loan from Bologna FC until the end of the 2025 season. The deal includes an option to extend the loan for the 2026 season.

Gillier will be eligible to play beginning on July 24 when the Secondary Transfer Window opens.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas to the Club," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "He is a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential who will add quality to the squad. We are convinced that he will integrate quickly into the group and bring healthy competition between our goalkeepers."

Gillier, 21, is a product of Chilean first division side Club Deportivo Universidad Católica who joined Bologna FC on July 2. He made his professional debut with CD Universidad Católica on February 23, 2024.

Born in Los Condes, Chile, Gillier has played 20 Primera Liga games and registered six clean sheets in 2024. Gillier also played five Copa Chile games, including two clean sheets, as well as one Copa Sudamericana game in 2024.

On the international stage, Gillier has three caps for Chile at the U20 level, including two games in the 2022 U20 South American Games.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires goalkeeper Thomas Gillier on loan from Bologna FC until the end of the 2025 season.

THOMAS GILLIER

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'1''

Weight: 172 lbs

Date of birth: May 28, 2004

Birthplace: Las Condes, Chile

Nationality: Chile, France

Last club: Bologna FC

Acquired: July 8, 2025







