Inter Miami CF Set for Midweek Action against New England Revolution

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (9W-3L-5D, 32 points) is set for midweek MLS regular season action, with the team visiting the New England Revolution (6W-7L-6D, 24 points) this Wednesday, July 9. The match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami will eye consecutive wins on the road after defeating CF Montréal 1-4 on Saturday at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Captain Lionel Messi delivered a standout performance with two goals and an assist, becoming the third player in MLS history to notch at least two goals and one assist in three consecutive league matches, and the first since Thierry Henry in 2012. Attacker Tadeo Allende and midfielder Telasco Segovia notched the team's other goals on the night.

MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday Honors

Messi's standout performance against CF Montréal earned him Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 22. On top of becoming just the third player in MLS history with at least two goals and one assist in three consecutive league matches, the Argentine legend has now recorded nine games with at least three goal contributions since entering the league on August 26, 2023, two more than the next-closest player over the span (Denis Bouanga, seven).

Additionally, Messi, as well as fellow goalscorer Allende and goalkeeper Óscar Ustari earned MLS Team of the Matchday Honors for Matchday 22.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far in 2025, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 34 of the team's 40 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way in goals with 12, while also currently being tied for third in MLS with 19 goal contributions (12 goals, seven assists) and leads the league in goals per game (0.86). Allende, who's struck five times in his past six regular season appearances, comes next with seven goals, while Segovia and Luis Suárez follow with four goals a piece. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against New England Revolution

Wedesday's meeting presents tthe ninth matchup against the Revs in Club history. So far, Inter Miami leads the series with five wins to three for New England.

Last year, Inter Miami claimed dominant wins in both regular season fixtures between the teams, first winning 1-4 on the road in April, before coming out on top 6-2 at Chase Stadium in October on MLS Decision Day.

Scouting the New England Revolution

New England Revolution will host Inter Miami after falling 2-1 on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday. in all, the Massachusetts-based side has recorded six wins, seven losses and six draws for a total 24 points and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Spanish midfielder Carles Gil has been the leader for the Revs this regular season with seven goals and seven assists.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.