LAFC Hosts Colorado Rapids for Hello Kitty Night at BMO Stadium on Wednesday

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC begins yet another busy stretch of its season this Wednesday, July 9, when the club hosts the Colorado Rapids for Hello Kitty Night at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera) and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an LAFC Hello Kitty plush toy upon entry into the match. Additional LAFC themed Hello Kitty merchandise including special edition concessions cups and buckets will be available for purchase throughout the night, which will also feature a meet and greet with Hello Kitty, airbrush face painting, Hello Kitty trivia and more.

The Black & Gold is led by forward Denis Bouanga, who is one goal away from reaching 50 in regular season play. The star striker was recently selected to play in the MLS All-Star Game for a third consecutive season - one of only four players on this year's All-Star roster to earn that distinction - and is one of four finalists for the 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote.

LAFC holds a 7W-4L-1D all-time regular-season record vs. Colorado and is undefeated (6-0-0) against the Rapids at home. Earlier this season, LAFC faced the Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play and advanced past the Colorado side via the away goals rule after tying 2-2 on aggregate score over their two-game series.

Wednesday's game against Colorado will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Friday, July 11, at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids

Kickoff: Wednesday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 5:30 p.m.

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

LAFC will highlight the work of Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind during our community spotlight moment. Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind is a California campaign launched in 2023 by the Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being, the California Department of Health Care Services, and the California Department of Public Health. The goal of Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind is to provide guidance and resources on physical activity and mental well-being for Californians of all ages.

MOVE YOUR BODY, CALM YOUR MIND PRE-MATCH ACTIVATION

In partnership with Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind and the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health, LAFC will host a pre-match session designed for 30 LAUSD middle school students, focusing on the connection between physical activity and mental well-being at BMO Stadium. The goal is to empower youth with practical tools for daily movement, mindfulness, and mental health.

MATCH ACCESS

Alongside BMO, LAFC will host 40 kids and representatives of Children's Hospital Los Angeles for the match. The group will receive complimentary tickets, LAFC gear, food vouchers and have the opportunity to take penalty kicks post-match on the field with an LAFC player.

HONORARY FALCONER

New LAFC ownership partner and former Black & Gold defender Giorgio Chiellini will serve as the game's Honorary Falconer. One of the greatest defenders to play the game, Chiellini helped lead LAFC to the 2022 Supporters' Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup after an illustrious 18-year career with Juventus.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







