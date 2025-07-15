Lafc Looks for Third Straight Win against Minnesota United on Wednesday
July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC looks to win its third straight MLS match when it travels to face Minnesota United at Allianz Field in St Paul on Wednesday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera.
The Black & Gold is 2-0-0 and has outscored opponents 5-0 through its first two games of the month and is led by All-Star forward Denis Bouanga, who has registered two goals and two assists in his last two matches and has continued to elevate his name in the club and league record books:
Bouanga's goal against Colorado on July 9 made him only the 15th player in league history to reach 50 regular season goals in under 90 appearances.
Bouanga scored his 10th goal of the season against Dallas on July 12. He is just the second player in LAFC history to score 10 or more goals in three consecutive seasons, joining Diego Rossi (2018-20).
Bouanga is now 10 goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular season goals in three consecutive seasons.
Bouanga now has 84 goals in all competitions for LAFC, leaving him nine shy of tying Black & Gold icon Carlos Vela for the most in club history.
LAFC holds a 5W-3L-5D all-time regular-season record vs. Minnesota United and is looking for its first win in the Twin Cities (0-2-4).
Wednesday's game against Minnesota will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Friday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at Minnesota United
Kickoff: Wednesday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Allianz Field; St Paul, MN
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
