Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and Golden Boot Leader Sam Surridge Named to MLS All-Star Team

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that midfielder Hany Mukhtar (fourth selection) and forward Sam Surridge (first selection) have been named to the 2025 MLS All-Star team.

Mukhtar, who has been named to four-straight MLS All-Star teams, and Surridge, who will be making his first appearance, join teammate Andy Najar who was also named to his first-ever All-Star Team this season. The Boys in Gold, whose three 2025 All-Stars (with San Diego FC) are second only to Vancouver Whitecaps FC's four, have had at least one player selected for every MLS All-Star Game since the team entered the league in 2020 (2021-25, no All-Star Game in 2020 due to COVID-19).

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will take place at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 23 in Austin, Texas at Q2 Stadium and will feature MLS All-Stars facing off against All-Stars from LIGA MX, Mexico's top professional soccer league.

"I'm incredibly proud and honored to be named to the All-Star team for the fourth time," said Mukhtar. "It means so much to be recognized among such talented players, and I'm truly grateful for the support from my teammates, coaches, and fans. This is a moment I don't take for granted, and I'm excited to represent Nashville!"

"I'm really happy to be selected and also happy to be selected with Andy and Hany as well," said Surridge. "It just shows how well we've been doing collectively as a team. I'm looking forward to having a really fun time and it is a big achievement."

"No one in Major League Soccer has scored and created more chances since our club's inception in 2020 than Hany, which is a big reason why he has been an annual fixture in MLS All-Star week. I am very proud of his inclusion, and I know that he will continue to lead and represent Nashville SC as an All-Star," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Continued Jacobs on Surridge: "Sam has been as much of a goal threat as anyone in Major League Soccer, and he is clearly deserving of being named to the All-Star team. His ability to finish scoring chances has been a major piece to a tremendous group of Nashville SC players that he will represent in Austin."

"Hany making the All-Star team for the fourth time is a credit to the consistency and intent he brings every single day. What sets him apart isn't just the goals or his creativity; it is his drive to lead, to compete, and to elevate everyone around him. He is a big-time player, but he puts the team first always. This kind of recognition doesn't happen in a vacuum. It is a reflection of how this group is connected and how Hany helps set the tone. We're proud of him, and we're proud of what his selection says about the direction the club is headed," said Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan.

Regarding Surridge, Callaghan said: "Sam's All-Star nod isn't just about his current form. It is a testament to the daily habits he's built to improve his game, the resilience he shows in training, and the commitment to the team-first mindset he has shown since he arrived. It is great to see him get this recognition, but honestly it is the byproduct of how we've played as a team and the culture we are trying to build every day. We are proud of Sam, proud of his continued growth, and proud of his daily contributions to the team."

Mukhtar, who is the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner, a three-time MLS Best XI selection and a four-time All-Star, has 10 goals and eight assists while starting all 22 of Nashville SC's regular season matches. His 76 career regular season goals and 131 goal contributions are the most in MLS since 2020 and his 18 goal contributions in 2025 are the fifth most in the league. Just during Nashville's club-record 12-match MLS unbeaten streak the past three months, the midfielder had seven goals and six assists.

Surridge leads MLS' Golden Boot race with 16 goals (tied with Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi) and his 19 goal contributions are tied with Orlando City SC's Martin Ojeda for the fourth most in the league. Earlier this season he became the first English-born player in MLS history to record 10 goals during a six-match span and fourth Englishman in league history to record multiple seasons of at least 10 goals, the first Nashville SC player to score in six-straight matches, and the first Boy in Gold to have a four-goal game in Nashville SC's historic 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC.

Najar, who was named to the original All-Star roster as a coach's selection, has appeared in 21 regular season matches and made 18 starts while registering one goal and eight assists. His nine goal contributions are tied with Chicago Fire FC's Andrew Gutman for the most by a defender in MLS this season. During Nashville SC's 7-2 win over the Fire, Najar became the first player in NSC history to record three primary assists in a single match.

Fans can see Nashville SC's three All-Stars live at GEODIS Park twice this week before they head to Austin, Texas when they host the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 16 for Back to School Night presented by Farm Bureau and Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday, July 19 for Star Wars™ Night presented by Coca-Cola. Tickets for both matches are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

MLS All Star Week takes place from July 21 to 23 and features the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, and MLS All-Star Game.

